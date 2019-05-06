SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan boys tennis team defeated East on Monday, 6-3.
In the No. 1 singles flight, Heelan's Brendan Frey defeated Ryan McClintock 8-4. Then, in the No. 2 match, Crusaders junior Koby Bork shut out East's Brian Nathaniel, 8-0.
The Black Raiders picked up wins in Nos. 3 and 4 matches from senior Rueben Arellano and junior Noah Dickman. Arellano beat Cole Best 8-2, and Dickman defeated Omar Salcido 8-0.
Heelan's Jacob Gilreath won 8-6 and Jacob Liewer won 8-2 to round out single play.
Frey and Bork teamed up in No. 1 singles play with an 8-1 win against McClintock and Arellano.
Nathaniel and Dickman earned the No. 2 doubles win with an 8-2 victory over Salcido and Best.
Heelan finished out the dual with an 8-1 win in the No. 3 doubles flight by Gilreath and Liewer.