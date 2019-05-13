DENISON, Iowa — Bishop Heelan's Brendan Frey took the No. 1 singles match, but Denison-Schleswig won the other five matches to win 5-1 in boys pre-substate boys tennis action Monday.
Frey downed Sean Moran 7-5, 6-0 to get the win for the Crusaders but the Monarchs got wins from Colin Reies over Koby Bork (6-2, 7-6), Caleb Seuntjens over Cole Best (6-1, 6-1), Harrison Dahm over Omar Salcido (6-2, 6-2), Chris Krajicek over Jacob GIlreath (6-3, 6-2) and Austin Freeze over Jacob Liewes (6-2, 6-2).
Denison-Schleswig advances to face Spirit Lake in first round substate match Saturday in Carroll.