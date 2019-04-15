SIOUX CITY -- The East and West boys tennis teams played a tight dual on Monday.
West was able to win two of the three doubles matches, but East won four of the six singles matches to give the Black Raiders enough of an edge to defeat West 5-4. It is East's first win of the season, improving to 1-4. West fell to 0-2.
Noah Dickman, Seth Hanson, Danny Tran and Noah Barger each won their single matches for East. Nathaniel and Dickman teamed up for a win at No. 1 doubles.
For West, Deng Son and Reid Jansen won in singles play. Tien Tran teamed with Henry Diaz won at No. 2 doubles and Jansen and Mason Jelken won at No. 3 doubles.