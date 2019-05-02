SIOUX CITY -- A day after winning the Missouri River Athletic Conference, East swept Heelan. East improves to 7-2 win the win.
At No. 1 singles, East's Jordyn Zahner defeated Kate Parry 8-3. Zahner lost to Parry at Wednesday's MRAC tournament.
Alexa Heitman, Alyssa Sitzman, Elle Sneller, Kate Vermilyea and Makenna Stulich all won singles matches for East.
Zahner and Heitman won at No. 1 doubles. Sitzman and Sneller won 8-0 at No. 2 doubles and Vermilyea and Stulich won 8-1 at No. 3 doubles.
NORTH 5, WEST 4: The North girls won two of the three doubles matches and split the singles matches to pick up a 5-4 win over West. North improved to 4-1 on the season.
Kelly Nguyen, Kathleen Dam and Sapphira Dinh all won their singles matches for North. Nguyen and Dam teamed up for the 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles and Olivia Nelson and Jeanie Le teamed up for the 8-3 win at No. 3 doubles.
For West, Mandy Myers and Brianna Lambing all won singles matches. Myers and Lambing won at No. 2 doubles.
North won the JV matches 12-5.