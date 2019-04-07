SIOUX CITY — The East High School girls team nearly swept Bishop Heelan on Monday, as the Black Raiders beat the Crusaders 8-1 at Leif Erickson Park.
East's Jordyn Zahner, Alexa Heitman, Alyssa Pitzman, Elle Sneller and Makenna Stulich all won their matches in both singles and doubles play.
The lone Heelan win came in the No. 5 flight. Crusaders senior Riley Plantenberg defeated East's Kate Vermilyea 9-8 with a 7-4 tiebreaker.
North competes at Spencer tournament
SPENCER, Iowa -- The North girls finished in fourth place at the Spencer tournament on Saturday with 14 points. Carroll Kuemper won with 23 points and Spencer and Spirit Lake both had 22 points. West had 13 points, Le Mars had 12 points.
North's Kelly Nguyen was the champion at Flight No. 2 singles. She won all of her matches. Kathleen Dam finished in fifth place in Flight No. 1 singles.
Heelan loses triangular
SIOUX CITY — The Crusaders lost a pair of matches Friday against Council Bluffs Jefferson and Council Bluffs Lincoln. Jefferson won 6-2 while Lincoln won 6-2.
In Heelan's match against the Yellowjackets, its wins came from Brendan Frey (8-3) and Koby Bork (8-0) in singles play, then Frey and Bork won their doubles match 8-2 over Jefferson's Nate Newton and Grant Merk, 8-2.
The Crusaders' two wins against the Lynx were from Omar Salerado (8-5) and Scott Guo (9-8) in singles.