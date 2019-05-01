COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa —The East High School girls tennis team made history on Wednesday.
The Black Raiders scored 26 points in the Missouri River Activities Conference meet to clinch the program's first conference championship.
East swept both doubles flights. In the No. 1 doubles flight, the pair of Elle Sneller and Alyssa Sitzman did not lose any of their five matches.
Kate Vermilyea and Makenna Stulich also went 5-0 in No. 2 doubles play.
The No. 1 singles champion was Bishop Heelan senior Kate Perry, as she went 4-1 on the day.
Perry defeated East's Jordyn Zahner 8-5 in the championship match.
North junior Katheen Dam was the No. 2 singles runner-up, as she posted a 4-1 record.
North came in third with 15 points; Heelan was fourth (13) and West was sixth (8).
BOYS
The North High School boys tennis team earned the Missouri River Activities Conference team championship on Wednesday with 24 points.
The Stars also earned two individual titles. Caleb Weber went 5-0 in No. 1 singles play to earn the crown, and in No. 2 doubles play, the tandem of Trevor Welp and Keller Newton also went unbeaten.
Council Bluffs Lincoln was the team runner-up with 23 points.
Heelan finished third with 18 points. Koby Bork went 5-0 in No. 2 singles play while Brendan Frey was 4-1.
East finished in fourth place, and the Black Raiders had just one flight with over .500 play. The duo of Brian Nathaniel and Noah Dickman went 4-1.