SIOUX CITY — The North boys tennis team almost swept East with an 8-1 victory on Tuesday. North is 2-1 on the season.
Caleb Weber picked up an 8-0 win for North at No. 1 singles. Trevor Welp, Carson Bogenreif, Ben Mortiz and Keller Newton all picked up singles wins for North.
In doubles action, Bogenreif and Mortiz won at No. 2 8-0. Weber and Welp won at No. 1 and Newton and A.J. Johnson won at No. 3.
East's win came at No. 2 singles as Jacob Noble won 8-4.
North won the junior varsity contest 18-0.
GIRLS
EAST 8, WEST 1: The Black Raiders improved to 6-1 on the season with the win.
The closest match of the dual came in the No. 2 doubles flight, as East's Jordyn Zahner and Kate Vermilyea defeated the tandem of Mandy Myers and Brianna Lambing, 9-7.
The lone win for the Wolverines was by Angela Fracisco, who won the No. singles match, 8-6, over Linsi Schager.