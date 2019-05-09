SIOUX CITY — The East High School girls swept the West Wolverines 9-0 on Thursday in the regular-season finale.
Jordyn Zahner got the sweep started with an 8-5 win over Mindy Myers. In the No. 2 singles flight, Alexa Heitman defeated Brittney Lambing 8-2.
Alyssa Sitzman beat Mandy Myers 8-4 in the No. 3 singles match, and in the No. 4 singles match, Elle Sneller defeated Brianna Lambing 8-3.
The last two singles matches won by the Black Raiders were won by Kate Vermilyea, 8-2, and Makenna Stulich, 8-1.
In No. 1 doubles play, Zahner and Heitman took an 8-2 win over Mindy Myers and Brittney Lambing.
Sitzman and Sneller defeated Mandy Myers and Brianna Lambing 8-1 in No. 2 doubles, and to round out the dual, Vermilyea and Stulich won 8-5.
The Black Raiders ended the regular season at 8-3.