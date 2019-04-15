SIOUX CITY -- The East and North girls tennis teams played in a dual Tuesday evening as East was able to pull out the win 7-2.
East won all six of the singles matches as they edged the Stars out of the dual. The doubles swang in favor of the Black Raiders as they took a 2-1 win.
Jordyn Zahner, Alexa Heitman, Alyssa Sitzman, Elle Snellar, Kate Vermilyea and Makenna Stulich all won their singles matches for East. Sitzman and Snellar teamed up to win the No. 2 doubles match for East.
For West, their only wins came in the No. 1 doubles match of Kelly Nguyen and Kathleen Dam and the No. 3 doubles match with Emma Bush and Jeanie Le.
East improves to 5-1 on the season overall and will play again on Next Thursday, April 25.
Heelan boys fall to Denison-Schleswig
The Denison-Schleswig boys defeated Bishop Heelan 7-2 on Monday.
For the Monarchs, Colin Reis, Caleb Seuntjens, Harrison Dahm, Chris Krajicek and Austin Freese each won singles matches and Freese won 10-0.
Krajicek/Seuntjens and Dahm/Freese each won their doubles match with Dahm/Freese winning 10-0.
For Heelan, Brenden Frey won his singles match and Koby Bork and Frey won their doubles match.
East girls swept Denison-Schleswig
The East High School girls tennis team defeated Denison-Schleswig on Monday, 8-1.
East took every match but the No. 1 singles match. Hannah Auen beat Jordyn Zahner, 8-6.