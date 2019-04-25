SIOUX CITY -- The North boys tennis team improved to 4-1 by sweeping West on Thursday.
Caleb Weber, Jacob Noble and Trevor Welp all won their matches by 8-0 scores and Ben Moritz and Keller Newton won their singles matches by 8-1 scores. A.J. Johnson won that No. 6 singles 8-2.
Brett Spencer teamed up with Johnson to win at No. 3 doubles 8-2.
SOUTH SIOUX 5, EAST 4: South Sioux City clipped East 5-4 in girls tennis action Thursday afternoon.
Paola Gomez defeated Jordyn Zahner 8-4 to win the No. 1 singles match while teammate Beth Gerkin downed Alyssa Sitzman, 8-1 and Ngoc Nguyen edged Makenna Stulich, 8-6.
For East, Elle Sneller defeated Meg Mogensen, 8-2, Kendal Stokes won over Kenia Reynosa, 8-3 and Julissa Rang bested Avery Palsma, 8-3 for singles wins.
In doubles matches, the Cardinals got wins from Gomez-Gerkin who defeated. Siztman-Sneller, 8-4 and Reynosa-Palsma who won over Jessie Kasik-Allison Winter, 8-5. Zahner-Stulich teamed to defeat Mogensen-Nguyen, 8-2 for East