SIOUX CITY — The North High School boys tennis team edged Heelan in a Missouri River dual on Wednesday, 7-2.
North's Caleb Weber defeated Brendon Frey 8-6 in the No. 1 singles flight to get the day started for the Stars.
The sole win in singles play for the Crusaders came in the No. 2 flight, as Koby Bork shut out Jacob Noble, 8-0
Trevor Welp, Carson Bogenreif, Ben Moritz and Keller Newton closed out the singles matches with wins for the Stars, who move to 3-1 on the season.
Frey and Bork picked up the other Crusaders' win with a No. 1 singles flight 8-3 win.