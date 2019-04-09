SIOUX CITY -- The North girls tennis team swept doubles play and went 3-3 in singles play to defeat Bishop Heelan 6-3 on Tuesday.
Kate Johnson (8-3), Olivia Nelson (8-0) and Jeanie Lee (8-3) all won singles matches for North. Kelly Nguyen and Kathleen Dam won their No. 1 doubles match 9-8 with a 7-4 tiebreaker. Johnson and Emma Bush won at No. 2 doubles 8-2 and Nelson and Le won 8-3 at No. 3 doubles.
North improved to 2-0 win the win.
Heelan's Kate Parry (8-1), Chloe Best (8-6) and Annie Lord (8-2) all won their singles matches.
The North junior varsity beat Heelan 10-9.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 9, EAST 0: The Monarchs swept the Black Raiders in boys tennis action played in Denison Tuesday
In singles action, Sean Moran led the Monarchs with a 7-6 win over East's Brian Nathaniel, 7-6, 7-5. In other matches: Colin Reis defeated. Noah Dickman, 6-1, 6-0, Caleb Seuntjens defeated Seth Hanson, 6-1, 6-0, Harrison Dahm defeated Daniel TenHulzen, 6-0, 6-0, Chris Krajicek defeated Danny Tran, 6-3, 6-2 and Austin Freese (DS) defeated Noah Barger, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles action, the team of Moran-Weber defeated Dickman-Nathaniel, 6-0, 6-0, Krajicek-Seuntjens defeated Hanson-TenHulzen, 6-2, 6-1 and Dahm-Freese defeated Barger-Tran, 6-0, 6-0