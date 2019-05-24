WATERLOO, Iowa — Bishop Heelan High School tandem Brenden Frey and and Koby Bork are one win way to the consolation finals on Saturday by winning two straight matches.
Their first match was a three-setter against Decorah, as they went 0-6, 6-4, 1-0 (3).
They will play Cedar Rapids Xavier at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
On the other side of the bracket, Denison-Schleswig's Sean Moran/Colin Reis will face Ballard.
CLASS 2A
CEDAR RAPIDS — North High School sophomore Caleb Weber lost both his matches Friday at the Class 2A state tennis meet.
In his first match, Pleasant Valley freshman Brady Adams defeated Weber 7-5, 6-1.
Weber then moved to the consolation bracket, and there, he lost to Johnston's Chris Yao, 6-1, 6-4.