DENISON, Iowa — Bishop Heelan High School tennis doubles duo Brenden Frey and Koby Bork defeated Denison-Schleswig's Jaden Heiden and Sean Moran, 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday at the Class 1A district meet hosted by Denison-Schleswig.
With the win, Bork and Frey advance to the state tournament on May 24-25 in Waterloo, Iowa. Heiden and Moran also advanced by finishing second.
Council Bluffs St. Albert won the team part of the event with 17 points, and the Monarchs were the runner-up with 16 points. The Monarchs beat the Falcons 7-2 in the regular season.
Spencer's Marcus Klemme and Grant Carpenter are also doubles state qualifiers.
GIRLS TENNIS
NORTH 5, LINCOLN 0: The North High School girls tennis team shut out C.B. Lincoln on Saturday in its Class 2A regional first-round match, 5-0.
They completed all the singles matches when the match was clinched.
With the win, the Stars (5-3) will host Ames at 9 a.m. this upcoming Saturday.
North's Kelly Nguyen led off the dual with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Damaris Ramos in No. 1 singles. Then, in the No. 2 singles flight, Kathleen Dam defeated Harper Snead, 6-1, 6-2.
Kate Johnson won the No. 3 singles match 6-1, 6-2 over Emmalee Keller, then Olivia Nelson beat Maddie Anderson 6-1, 6-1, in the No. 4 singles match.
Rounding out the singles wins for the Stars were Jeanie Le 6-1, 7-5 over Kanedie Doty and Sapphira Dinh with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Hailey Socha.
WEST 5, JEFFERSON 2: West knocked out C.B. Jefferson by a score of 5-2 on Saturday. The Wolverines face East at North at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The winners of the duals will then square off at 1 p.m.