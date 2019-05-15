FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Dowling dominated the Class 2A regional at Fort Dodge on Wednesday as they claimed the top two spots in singles play and the top two spots in doubles play.
East's Elle Sneller and Alyssa Stizman played for third place in doubles action. The two won their first-round match 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-3) before losing to a Dowling doubles team. Sneller and Stizman lost to a team from Boone 6-4, 6-3.
East's doubles team of Kate Vermilyea and Mckenna Stulich beat North's team of Sapphira Dinh and Anna Maas 6-2, 6-2 before falling to the same team from Boone 6-2, 6-1.
In singles action, East's Jordyn Zahner beat North's Kelly Nguyen 6-2, 6-4 before losing in the next round to Dowling's MacKenzie Klein. Alexa Heitmann lost in the first round.
The team regional tennis matches at North on Saturday are postponed until Monday because of the potential weather. East plays West and North plays Ames on Monday and then the winners of both matches face off in a match to get to state later on Monday.
SPENCER SENDS 3 TO STATE: Spencer qualified a singles player and a doubles team to state at the Class 1A regional in Spencer.
Spirit Lake-Okoboji's Cassie Barba won the singles title over Spencer's Autumn Rausch by injury default and both qualify for state.
Spencer's Emily English and Gabby Kardell finished in second place to qualify after losing to Estherville-Lincoln Central's Kendal Evans and Josie Condon 6-1, 6-2.