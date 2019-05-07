SIOUX CITY -- The North boys tennis team was tested by East on Tuesday. The two teams split singles action, each winning three singles matches, but the Stars won two of the three doubles matches to claim the 5-4 win.
Caleb Weber, Carson Bogenreif and Keller Newton each won their singles matches for North. Weber and Jacob Noble won at No. 1 doubles and Trevor Welp and Newton won at No. 3 doubles for the Stars.
For East, Bryan Nathaniel, Rueben Arellano and Seth Hanson all won their singles matches. Nathaniel and Noah Dickman won at No. 2 doubles for East.
CARROLL KUEMPER 9, NORTH 0: Carroll Kuemper swept the North girls on Tuesday.
Olivia Nelson and Jeanie Le had the closest match for North as the two lost in a doubles match 8-5. Nelson and Le both lost their singles matches 8-2.
North falls to 4-3 on the season. North won the junior varsity match 11-5.
North hosts regional team tennis at 9 a.m. on Saturday against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and the winner plays next Saturday. Next Wednesday North is in Fort Dodge for regional singles and doubles action.