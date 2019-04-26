SIOUX CITY -North won two of the three doubles matches and edged past Heelan 5-4 in girls tennis action played at North High Friday.
Heelan's Kate Parry and Allyson Fannon took the No. 1 doubles match 8-6 over the Stars' team of Kelly Nguyen and Kathleen Dam but North got wins in the No. 2 and 3 doubles to claim the win. North's Kate Johnson and Emma Bush teamed to win the No. 2 singles 9-8 (7-1 tiebreaker) over Chloe Best and Allyson Feste while Jeanie Le and Olivia Nelson downed Heelan's Natalie Krommenhoek and Megan Bauer 8-2 to win the No. 3 doubles.
Parry won the No. 1 singles 8-4 over Nguyen while Best downed Johnson 8-6 and Krommenhoek downed Le 8-5 for Heelan wins in singles matches. North got wins from Dam in a 7-5 tiebreaker over Fannon, Nelson by 8-3 over Feste and Dinh downed Bauer 9-7. North is now 3-1 in duals.
Thursday
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 9, C.B. THOMAS JEFFERSON 0: Denison-Schleswig swept Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Thursday 0-0.
Colin Reis, Harrison Dahm and Austin Freese all won by 10-0 scores. Dahm and Freese teamed up at No. 3 doubles to win 10-0.
The Monarchs improved to 8-0 on the season.