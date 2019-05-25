CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Bishop Heelan High School tennis doubles players Koby Bork and Brenden Frey can say they ended their season with a win.
Bork and Frey won the Class 1A seventh-place doubles match on Saturday by defeating Ballard's doubles tandem, 6-0, 6-1 to claim the medal.
Earlier in the day, Bork and Frey lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 6-4, 6-1.
The two Crusaders weren't the only area pair competing for a spot on the podium.
Denison-Schleswig's Colin Reis and Payton Moran ended up beating that Ballard duo to get into the fifth-place match. That score ended up being 7-6, 7-5.
"They were really good," Reis said. "We just had to keep putting away for volleys."
However, the Xavier team beat the Monarchs pair in the fifth-place match, 6-7(2),6-2,1-0(6).
Reis, however, is pleased with how the season went.
"We had a great end to our season," Reis said. "We just had to play our game and stay calm."