DENISON, Iowa -- The Denison-Schleswig girls won their own Ace Nelson Relays on Monday and the Monarch boys finished in second place.
The Monarch girls scored 176 points, almost 70 more than AHSTW. Cherokee finished in fourth with 100 points and Lawton-Bronson was fifth with 84. MVAOCOU was sixth with 55.
Denison-Schleswig's team of Alex Mohr, Paige Andersen, Cierra Kastner and Raegan Anderson won the sprint medley relay in 1:56.26. Kastner, Paige Anderson and Raegan Anderson teamed with Ellie Magnuson to win the distance medley in 4:30.07.
Vanessa Gunderson won the 100 hurdles in 16.32 seconds and she won the 400 hurdles in 1:07.89. Gunderson teamed with Mohr, Kira Langenfeld and Jaime Ibarra teamed up to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:10.26.
Mohr won the 100 dash in 13.60. Raegan Anderson won the 1,500 in 5:29.41.
Cherokee won two relays - the 4x100 in 52.65 and the 4x800 in 11:08.32.
Lawton-Bronson's Bella Johnson won the long jump with a distance of 15-feet, 5-inches.
IKM-Manning won the boys team title with 139 points and the Monarchs had 129 points. Lawton-Bronson scored 113 points for third and Cherokee and MVAOCOU each finished in fourth place with 71 points.
Denison-Schleswig's Jack Mendlik won the 400 dash in 52.07 and then won the 800 run in 2:12.11.
The Monarchs won the distance medley relay in 3:58.63 and they won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:06.65.
Lawton-Bronson won the 4x100 relay in 45.69 and won the 4x200 relay in 1:34.63. The Eagles also won the sprint medley relay in 1:39.18.
MVAOCOU's Ely Fundermann won the shot put with a toss of 46-11.
Sioux Center wins A title in Sheldon
SHELDON, Iowa -- The Sioux Center girls won the Class A title of the Lady Orab Invite on Monday with 124 points. West Lyon won the Class B title and Central Lyon scored the Class C title.
In Class A, Sioux Center's Peytan Toering won the 200 dash in 27.23 seconds. Hoep Arends won the 800 run in 2:32.99. Megan Juffer won the 400 hurdles in 1:08.29. Jacie VanderWaal won the high jump after clearing 5-3.
OABCIG's Anna Winterrowd won the 100 dash in 12.96 seconds. OABCIG won the 4x100 in 51.83.
Le Mars' Kady Leusink won the 100 hurdles in 17.05. Le Mars won the 4x400 relay in 4:17.79, the 4x800 in 11:11.18, the sprint medley relay in 1:57.09 and the distance medley in 4:32.66.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley won the 4x200 relay in 1:49.73 an the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:10.34.
In Class B, West Lyon's Kennedy Kramer won the 200 dash in 27.57 and the 400 dash in 59.80. Hannah Kruse won the 100 dash in 13.76. Riley Knobloch won the shot put with a toss of 37-6 and she won the discus with a toss of 94-11.
West Lyon won the 4x100 relay in 53.39, the sprint medley in 1:53.59 and the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:15.40.
Western Christian won the 4x200 relay in 1:52.07, the 4x400 relay in 4:15.91, the 4x800 in 10:14.78 and the distance medley in 4:27.94. Whitney Minderhoud won the 1,500 in 5:22.96.
Unity's Mikayla Turek won the 400 hurdles in 1:08.01 and she won the long jump with a distance of 16-7.75.
In Class C, Central Lyon's Callie Yeakel won the 400 hurdles in 1:10.33. Farrah Lewis won the shot put with a toss of 37-10.5 and the discus with a toss of 105-11.
Central Lyon won the 4x200 relay in 1:53.79 and the sprint medley relay in 1:58.12.
Akron-Westfield's Shaylee Siebens won the 100 in 12.90 and the 200 in 27.74.
Gehlen Catholic's Sydney Livermore won the 100 hurdles in 16.56. Gehlen Catholic won the 4x400 relay in 4:23.99, the 4x800 relay in 11:06.91 and the shuttle hurdle in 1:10.77.
South O'Brien won the 4x100 relay in 53.44 and the distance medley relay in 4:54.98. Taryn Hintz won the high jump after clearing 4-10.