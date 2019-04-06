BRANDON VALLEY, S.D. -- West and East each competed at the Brandon Valley Invitational, a non-scored meet, on Saturday.
East's Laken Gardner won the girls 100-meter hurdles in 15.56 seconds, a half-second faster than second place. Kaia Downs was second in the girls 800-meter run in 2:23.61. She was also third in the 1,600-meter run in 5:33.40. Kirstin Sykes was third in the girls high jump after clearing 5-feet even.
East's Ardell Inlay won the boys 100-meter dash in 11.00, .22 seconds ahead of second place.
Inlay then ran with Kayden Jones, Gabe Wagner and Ray Ray Douglas as East won the 4x100 relay in 43.44. That same group won the 4x200 relay in 1:30.78, more than three seconds faster than second place.
West's Holly Duax was second in the girls 100-meter dash in 12.64. Hope Wagner was third in the girls shot put with a toss of 36-9.50.
Duax teamed with Makayla Mozak, Lily Juhnke and Braedyn Downs to finish third in the girls 4x100 relay in 50.54.
South Sioux girls third in Gretna
GRETNA, Neb. -- The South Sioux girls track team finished in third place at the Gretna Invite on Friday with 92 points. The South Sioux boys finished in seventh place with 37 points.
Elkhorn won the girls title with 147 points and Gretna won the boys title with 147 points.
South Sioux's Nya Diew swept the girls throws at the Gretna Invite. She won the discus with a toss of 134-feet, 5-inches and she won the shot put with a toss of 41-1.
Megan Hansen won the girls 100-meter hurdles in 16.02 seconds. Tasha Freiberg won the girls high jump after clearing 5-feet even. Kenna Comstock won the girls pole vault after clearing 8-6.
Marybeth Rasmussen was second in the girls 400-meter dash in 1:04.69.
For the South Sioux boys, Dhugomsa Mohammed was second in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.88.
BH/RV, Sibley-Ocheyedan win titles in WC
HULL, Iowa -- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and Sibley-Ocheyedan each came away with team titles at the Western Christian Invite on Friday. BH/RV won the girls' team race with 127 points and Sibley-Ocheyedan scored 131 points to win the boys' team race.
For the girls, West Lyon finished in second with 102 points, Western Christian was third with 98.50 and Sheldon was fourth with 98. Sioux Center scored 91 points, Okoboji finished with 58.5 points and Sibley-Ocheyedan scored 13 points.
BH/RV's Emma Zoet swept the hurdles. She won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.52 seconds and then won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:07.93.
The BH/RV 4x100 relay team won in 52.95 and the Nighthawks 4x200 relay team won in 1:52.43. BH/RV also won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:13.26.
West Lyon's Kennedy Kramer was a double-winner in the dashes. Kramer won the 200-meter dash in 27.19 and she finished first in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.03. Riley Knoblach knocked two wins in the throwing events, winning the shot put with a toss of 38-feet, 4-inches and claiming the discus title with a toss of 102-5.
West Lyon won the sprint medley relay in 1:54.03.
Western Christian's Macay Van't Hul won the 800-meter run in 2:35.46. Whitney Minderhoud won the 3,000-meter run in 11:41.87.
Western Christian's 4x400 relay team won the event in 4:12.44 and the Wolfpack won the 4x800 relay in 10:22.34. Western Christian also won the distance medley in 4:34.55.
Sheldon's Ashlyn Albrecht won the 100-meter dash in 13.24. She added a victory in the field events after winning the long jump with a distance of 17-7. Anessa Schoo won the 1,500-meter run in 5:21.60.
Sioux Center's Jacie VanderWaal won the high jump after clearing 5-4.
For the boys, Western Christian finished in second place with 107.5 points and BH/RV finished right behind the Wolfpack with 106.5 points. Sheldon was fourth with 90 points, West Lyon scored 75 points, Sioux Center had 51 points and Okoboji scored 28 points.
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Jack Carlson won the 110 hurdles in 15.95. Grant Brouwer won the high jump after clearing 6-2.
Sibley-Ocheyedan won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:04.37.
Western Christian's Cole Zevenbergen won the 400 in 52.92. Trevin Hulstein won the 800 in 2:06.28. Jake Van Voorst won the shot put with a throw of 43-3. Eli VanGinkel won the discus with a toss of 136-1.
Western Christian's 4x400 relay team won the event in 3:32.55 and then the Wolfpack won the 4x800 relay in 8:41.35. Western Christian also won the sprint medley relay in 1:39.60.
BH/RV's Cody Post was the fastest boys runner at the meet after winning the 100 in 11.10 and he added a win in the 200 in 22.69.
Sheldon's Eric Heibult won the two main distance events as he finished first in the 1,600 in 4:48.43 and he crossed first in the 3,200 in 10:20.51.
Sheldon won the distance medley relay in 3:49.17.
West Lyon's Logan Meyer won the long jump with a distance of 20-6.
West Lyon's 4x100 relay team won the event in 45.35.
Sioux Center's 4x200 relay team won the event in 1:33.47.
Okoboji's Ethan Albright won the 400 hurdles in 55.73.
Denison-Schleswig wins own Invite
DENISON, Iowa -- Denison-Schleswig scored 189 points to win its own Monarch Invite on Friday.
Bella Araujo, Hannah Slater, Paige Andersen and Raegan Andersen teamed up to win the sprint medley relay in 1:57.63.
Raegan Andersen was also the top finisher in the 800-meter run in 2:35.48.
Cierra Kastner, Hannah Neemann, Jaime Ibarra and Alex Mohr teamed up to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:10.60. Mohr, Araujo, Paige Andersen and Kastner teamed up to win the 4x100 relay in 53.47 seconds.
Mohr also won the 100-meter dash in 13.49 and she claimed first place in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.84.
Neemann went on to win the high jump after clearing 5-feet, 0-inches.
Kennedy Marten won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:16.53.
Sarah Heilesen swept the throws as she won the shot put with a toss of 35-1 and then won the discus with a throw of 110-6.