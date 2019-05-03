SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Bishop Heelan's Amber Aesoph and Madison Jochum competed at the 94th annual Howard Wood Dakota Relays this weekend.
Aesoph finished in second place in the 800 in 2:14.00. Jochum finished second place in the 400 in prelims in 57.97. She didn't run in Saturday's finals.
REBEL RELAYS: OABCIG won both the girls and boys team titles at the Rebel Relays on Friday. The Falcons scored 133 points to win the girls title and 129 to win the boys title.
For the girls, OABCIG's Anna Winterrowd won the 200 dash in 27.18 seconds. Madison Schiernbeck won the 1,500 in 5:24.63 and won the 3,000 in 12:10.57. Ashley Lindner won the 100 hurdles in 17.69. Sydney Durbin won the high jump after clearing 5-feet, 2-inches.
Winterrowd and Durbin teamed with Morgan Godbersen and Sarah Cotton to win the 4x100 relay in 51.29. Those same four won the 4x200 relay in 1:49.25 and then they won the sprint medley in 1:55.74. Lindner teamed with Kirsten Dausel, Sarah Petersen and Liz Zobel to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:15.06.
West Monona's Miella Struble won the 400 in 1:05.62
Struble teamed with Tayah Struble, Ariel Rotnicke and Mallory McCall to win the 4x400 in 4:17.08. Tayah Struble, McCall and Miella Struble teamed with Enya Martinez to win the 4x800 in 11:05.04.
For the boys, OABCIG's Kolton Krajicek won the 110 hurdles in 17.11. Ben Bergman won the 400 hurdles in 57.33.
Krajicek and Bergman teamed with Quintin Cranston and William Grote to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:04.05.
West Monona's team of Sean Pinkelman, Calvin Coffman, Brad Bellis and Josh Heather won the 4x100 relay in 45.06. Heather and Coffman teamed with Dylan Collison and Noah Farrens to win the 4x200 relay in 1:35.19. Pinkelman, Farrens, Coffman and Collison won the sprint medley in 1:41.12.
Heather won the long jump with a distance of 20-7.