SIOUX CITY — In several cases throughout the Iowa high school track and field season, athletes weren’t afraid to talk about the state meet next week in Des Moines.
The day is here where those kids — in all classes — get to see the results they’ve been working on all spring. The co-ed state-qualifying meets are being held on Thursday.
There are four state qualifying meets being hosted by Siouxland-area schools while East, North and West are among the field at the Class 4A-District 1 meet at Council Bluffs Lincoln.
Sergeant-Bluff Luton will host a 3A meet while in Class 2A, OABCIG and Sioux Center are two of the eight statewide hosts.
Sioux Central will host a Class 1A state-qualifying meet in Sioux Rapids, Iowa.
All meets are slated for 4 p.m. starts. Here are a few highlights for the meets in Council Bluffs Sergeant Bluff as well as the two area 2A meets.
Class 4A-1 at C.B. Lincoln
East senior Ardell Inlay had a decision to make: He had to choose competing between the long jump or the 4x200 relay.
With the advice from his Black Raiders coaches, Inlay chose to go with the 4x200 relay.
“We discussed it and thought that we were ranked pretty high,” East coach Rick Clarahan said.” The chances of scoring high was more consistent there.”
The Black Raiders’ 4x200 relay — the team’s best time is 1 minute, 29.79 seconds — is seeded third in the district behind Waukee (1:28.05) and West Des Moines Dowling Catholic (1:29.42).
“He looked at it, too, and he wanted to help out his teammates,” Clarahan said of Inlay’s decision. “He always wants to do well in the relays.”
Clarahan admitted that Inlay stressed over making the decision, and the Black Raiders coach always lets his seniors — girls or boys — to make their own choices on what races to participate in.
In other boys’ top seeds, the North 4x8 team has the third-best time in the 4x8 at 8:23.22.
The East girls, meanwhile, hope to earn a good number of state qualifiers. Highlighting that group include four relays: 4x1, 4x2, 4x8 and shuttle hurdle relay.
West also has a good shot to send freshman Holly Duax in three individual races. Duax is a top-3 seed in the district in the 100, 200 and 400.
The Wolverines also have the No. 2 seed in the 4x1, as they have a time of 50.33 seconds behind Waukee.
3A-7 at SB-L
After the Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys won the MRAC title last week at its home oval, it has shifted its sights on the state-qualifying meet.
The Warriors won the MRAC meet convincingly, and winning team titles this season has been a high priority.
Warriors coach Monte Larsen was happy at how ready his team was last week.
“Districts is the next important thing right now,” Larsen said Friday.
Meanwhile, Heelan’s Amber Aesoph and Nicole Jacobson have the top marks in their respective events, and barring injury on Thursday, they’re a good bet to return to Drake Stadium next week.
Aesoph leads the 800-meter run by a full eight seconds, and the No. 2 runner in the district is teammate and South Dakota recruit Madison Jochum.
Aesoph and Jochum ran last weekend at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays.
Aesoph finished second in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 14 seconds. Her district-leading time is 2:12.41.
“They have some good confidence right now, but we have to make sure we’re taking care of business,” Crusaders girls coach Nate Treinen said as the MRAC meet was ending.
On the boys side, Storm Lake senior Cham Deng has a 9½-inch lead in the discus in the discus over Heelan’s Kobe Clayborne, and SB-L’s Jorma Schwedler’s 400 time of 48.39 seconds is nearly three seconds faster than the next fastest runner, who is Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley senior Billy Rankin.
2A-4 at OABCIG
Falcons sophomore Anna Winterrowd has the fastest-time in the 100, as she’s gotten 12.72 early in the season. She leads the field by .11 seconds.
The girls sprint medley relay could be a close race. Cherokee Washington leads the district with a time of 1:55.32, but OABCIG — its quartet is made up of Morgan Godbersen, Sydney Durbin, Sarah Cotton and Winterrowd — is just .42 seconds behind.
The Falcons’ boys 4x100 relay is in a similar situation.
South Central Calhoun leads the field with a 44.91, but OABCIG’s group of Kolton Knop, Cooper Dejean, Cameron Sharkey and Kolton Krajicek are behing on eight one-hundredths of a second.
Spirit Lake’s Joe Stein has the district’s fastest time in the 100, as he owns a time of 10.68.
Unity Christian’s Mikayla Turek has a slight advantage in the 400 hurdles (1:06.04) over Megan Juffer.
Turek is also a top-3 seed in the 200 and 400 open.
Sheldon senior Ashlyn Albrecht is a top-4 seed in three different events, but she leads the pack in the long jump (17 feet, 11 inches) and 100 hurdles (16.78).
The boys’ 4x400 race could be the closest of the night here. The Warriors hold the fastest time at 3:31.47, but Western Christian is right up on Sioux Center’s heels. The Wolfpack are just .13 seconds behind.
Okoboji senior Ethan Albright and Sheldon senior Eric Heibult both have two leading times in individual races.
Albright leads the 400 open (51.61) and 400 hurdles (54.50).