PREP TRACK: Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central girls, Ridge View boys win Western Valley Conference meet

ONAWA, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central co-op high school girls track team won the Western Valley Conference meet Monday, hosted by West Monona.
KPWC won with 176 points.
The Ridge View boys were the team conference champion there, winning with 137.5 points.
Here’s a breakdown of the top-two in the boys’ division:
100: Falcons senior Cooper DeJean won in 10.66 seconds and Jesse Coleman of Ridge View was second in 11.20. DeJean's time is now the fastest in the state.
200: DeJean won that race in 22.29 seconds. He edged Ridge View’s Brody Deitering (23.37).
400: Lawton-Bronson’s Theo Moseman took the conference title with a time of 54.27 seconds. His teammate, Adam Fillipi, was the runner-up in 54.38 seconds.
800: Siouxland Christian senior Eric Brannon won in 2:09,81; Lawton-Bronson’s Aziah Ashley was second (2:11.06).
1,600: Brannon also won the mile-long race, in five minutes flat. He beat KPWC’s Tristen Jessen by 4.67 seconds.
3,200: Brannon completed the distance trifecta, winning in 10:59.47. Ashley was second in 11:04.15.
110 hurdles: KPWC’s Kole Reis won in 15.46; Ridge View’s Jacob Brinkman was second in 15.49.
400 hurdles: Brinkman won in 59.80 seconds. Micah Farrens of West Monona finished in 60.39.
4x100: The top two teams were KPWC (45.36) and Ridge View (25.73).
4x200: KPWC and the Raptors placed in the top-two. KPWC won 45.36-45.73.
4x400: KPWC (3:37.71) and West Monona (3:39.57) took the top-2 places.
4x800: Ridge View won the conference championship with a time of 9:02.85. KPWC finished second by .04 seconds.
Discus: Eagles senior Zach Verzani won in 150 feet, 3 inches. KPWC’s Luke Paulsen was second (138-4).
Shot put: Verzani won that event, too, witha throw of 54-9.5. Connor Naberhaus of Ridge View was the runner-up (42-7.5).
High jump: MVAOCOU’s Will Forbes won in six feet. Beckett DeJean won with a result of 5-10.
Long jump: Cooper DeJean won with a leap of 21-5.75. Ridge View’s Earnie Clayton was second in 19-11.75.
Shuttle hurdle: Ridge View won in 1:05.56; OABCIG was second in 1:12.89.
Sprint medley relay: KPWC won in 1:39.61; the Falcons were second (1:40.46).
Distance medley relay: Siouxland Christian won in 3:59.58; KPWC was second (4:01.12).
Here is a breakdown of the top-2 finishers in each event, starting with the girls’ division:
100-meter dash: Anna Winterrowd of OABCIG won with a time of 12.49 seconds. KPWC’s Aubree Bell was second in 12.86.
200: Winterrowd won that event, too, in 26.18 seconds. She edged KPWC’s Paige Kuchel in 26.34 seconds.
400: Erika Kuntz claimed a WVC title in the 400, running it in 1:01.32. Cora Shull of Westwood was second in 1:04.69.
800: Kuntz was also the champion in the 800 with a time of 2:29.85. West Monona’s Tayah Struble was second in 2:33.93.
1,500: State cross country qualifier Jolee Mesz of Lawton-Bronson won the conference title in 5:26.85. Her teammate, Emma Ricke, placed second in 5:31.55.
3,000: Ricke turned around to win the longest race of the night, crossing the finish line in 11:59.57. Jaycie Vohs of Ridge View was second (12:04.42).
100 hurdles: Ridge View went 1-2 in this race, with Rowan Jensen winning (16.41) and Tatum Shepherd second (16.92).
400 hurdles: Winterrowd took her third individual conference championship by winning in 71.33 seconds. Jensen was second, crossing the line .64 seconds behind the Falcons senior.
4x100: OABCIG won in 52.78 while the Raptors were second in 53.72.
4x200: KPWC won in 1:48.76 while the Spartans were second in 1:55.57.
4x400: KPWC and West Monona went 1-2. KPWC won in 4:13.44; West Monona in 4:24.26.
4x800: The Spartans edged KPWC in this race. West Monona won in 10:40.22 while KPWC’s time was 10:48.28.
Shuttle hurdle relay: Ridge View scored the 10 points here, winning in 71.43. KPWC was second in 1:15.68.
Sprint medley relay: KPWC won with a time of 1:51.81, and OABCIG was second in 2 minutes flat.
Distance medley relay: West Monona won in 4:38.16; KPWC was second in 4:41.69.
Discus: The Raptors had the top-two throwers — Katie Pickhinke (123 feet, 3 inches) and Autumn Henkel (112-1).
Shot put: OABCIG’s Addie Hickey won with a throw of 36 feet, 5.5 inches. Pickhinke was second in 33-6.25.