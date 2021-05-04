PREP TRACK: Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central girls, Ridge View boys win Western Valley Conference meet

Sprint medley relay: KPWC won in 1:39.61; the Falcons were second (1:40.46).

Distance medley relay: Siouxland Christian won in 3:59.58; KPWC was second (4:01.12).

Here is a breakdown of the top-2 finishers in each event, starting with the girls’ division:

100-meter dash: Anna Winterrowd of OABCIG won with a time of 12.49 seconds. KPWC’s Aubree Bell was second in 12.86.

200: Winterrowd won that event, too, in 26.18 seconds. She edged KPWC’s Paige Kuchel in 26.34 seconds.

400: Erika Kuntz claimed a WVC title in the 400, running it in 1:01.32. Cora Shull of Westwood was second in 1:04.69.

800: Kuntz was also the champion in the 800 with a time of 2:29.85. West Monona’s Tayah Struble was second in 2:33.93.

1,500: State cross country qualifier Jolee Mesz of Lawton-Bronson won the conference title in 5:26.85. Her teammate, Emma Ricke, placed second in 5:31.55.

3,000: Ricke turned around to win the longest race of the night, crossing the finish line in 11:59.57. Jaycie Vohs of Ridge View was second (12:04.42).