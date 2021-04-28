PREP TRACK: KPWC girls, Gehlen Catholic boys win at Lawton-Bronson meet

LAWTON, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central girls and the Gehlen Catholic boys high school track teams won team titles Tuesday at the Lawton-Bronson meet.

KPWC won the girls meet with 171 team points while the Jays scored 110 to edge KPWC's boys.

Lexi McElrath scored 14 individual points for KPWC, followed by a slew of girls who scored 10.

McElrath was second in the high jump, as she cleared the 4-foot-11 mark. Hinton's Anna Coffee won that event at 5-2.

McElrath placed third in the long jump at 14 feet, 4 1/2 inches. She placed behind winner Addy Mosier of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, who won with a leap of 15-6.

Mosier's win in the long jump helped the Warriors placed second in the meet with 133 points. Mosier scored 16 points, and the trio of Emma Salker, Tessa Smith and Sophia Karras each scored 10.

Salker won the 200-meter dash in 27.03 seconds; Smith won the discus at 109 feet, 3 inches; Karras ran the fastest time in the 800-meter dash in 2 minutes, 33.94 seconds.

Lawton-Bronson placed third at 82 points. Hinton was fourth with 58 points.