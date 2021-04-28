PREP TRACK: KPWC girls, Gehlen Catholic boys win at Lawton-Bronson meet

LAWTON, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central girls and the Gehlen Catholic boys high school track teams won team titles Tuesday at the Lawton-Bronson meet.
KPWC won the girls meet with 171 team points while the Jays scored 110 to edge KPWC's boys.
Lexi McElrath scored 14 individual points for KPWC, followed by a slew of girls who scored 10.
McElrath was second in the high jump, as she cleared the 4-foot-11 mark. Hinton's Anna Coffee won that event at 5-2.
McElrath placed third in the long jump at 14 feet, 4 1/2 inches. She placed behind winner Addy Mosier of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, who won with a leap of 15-6.
Mosier's win in the long jump helped the Warriors placed second in the meet with 133 points. Mosier scored 16 points, and the trio of Emma Salker, Tessa Smith and Sophia Karras each scored 10.
Salker won the 200-meter dash in 27.03 seconds; Smith won the discus at 109 feet, 3 inches; Karras ran the fastest time in the 800-meter dash in 2 minutes, 33.94 seconds.
Lawton-Bronson placed third at 82 points. Hinton was fourth with 58 points.
The rest of the team standings were: West Monona (51), Gehlen (50), Westwood (31), MVAOCOU (11) and Siouxland Christian with one point.
On the boys side, the Jays won the 4x400 and 4x800 meter runs. The Jays 4x400 team won in a time of 3:33.94 while their 4x800 team won in 8:49.54.
Derek Von Arb and Keaten Bonderson placed second in the 100 and 200, respectively. Von Arb placed second in the 100 with a time of 11.65, while Bonderson was runner-up to OABCIG's Cooper DeJean in the 200 in a time of 22.86.
DeJean won in 22.43.
KPWC's boys were second with 93 points. The rest of the team standings were as follows: OABCIG (77), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (71), Bishop Heelan (62), Lawton-Bronson (60), Siouxland Christian (50), West Monona (36), Hinton (20), MVAOCOU with eight and Westwood with two points.
West Lyon sweeps home meet
Both West Lyon's girls and boys teams swept Tuesday's meet at home. The Wildcats girls scored 198 points while the boys scored 152 points.
Kennedy Kramer led West Lyon with 25 points. She won the 200 (27.13) and the 400 (58.55).
Randi Childress scored 23 points while Emma Meyer scored 21.
Central Lyon was second with 137 points while Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley third with 133.
Akron-Westfield was fourth (45), George-Little Rock fifth (29) and West Sioux sixth with 28 points.
Hunter Jacobsen led Weest Lyon's boys with 18 points. Korey Knoblock had 14.5 points, including a win in the 200 (24.74).
The Wildcats also won two relays — the shuttle hurdle (1:05.79) and the distance medley relay (3:49.75).
The Nighthawks were second with 152 points. Central Lyon was third with 122. West Sioux was fourth (81), G-LR fifth (52) and Akron-Westfield sixth (45).
Ridge View wins at home meet
The Ridge View Raptors won Tuesday's girls meet in Ida Grove with 116 points. They beat the home Falcons, who had 100 points.
Ridge View scored 18 points in the 1,500-meter race by having the top-two placewinners. Madison Stowater won in 5:35.53 and Jaycie Mohs was right behind Stowater in 5:35.58.
Rowan Jensen led the Raptors with 20.5 points. She scored 16 off the two individual hurdles races. She won the 100 meter hurdies in a time of 16.74 seconds, and placed third in the 400s (1:14.52).
Anna Winterrowd of OABCIG won that race (1:10.28), the open 400 (1:00.82) as well as the open 100 (12.65).
Bishop Heelan won two field events. Taylor Jochum won the high jump at 5-0 while Kenley Meis won the long jump at 15-4. The Crusaders were fourth with 72 points.