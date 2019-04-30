HOLSTEIN, Iowa - Lawton-Bronson clipped OABCIG by five points to win the boys team race while and Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central took the girls title at the Western Valley Conference track and field meet Monday.
Ben Thelander won the 110 hurdles in 16.36 and was runner-up to William Grote in the high jump, with both clearing 6-0. The Eagles' Zach Verzani was the winner in the shot put (51-10.5) and discus (143-3) while the L-B 4x400 relay team of Care Pedersen, Hayden Dahlhauser, Adam Fillipi and Dillaon Hinnings won to clinch the team title.
Dylan Blake of MVAOCOU was a triple winner taking the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs.
In the girls results, Emily Kraft of K-P/WC also swept the throwing events, taking the shot out and discus. K-P/WC also was a winner in the sprint medley, 4x800, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Erika Kuntz was also a double winner taking to eh 400 and 800 meter runs while Madison Schiernbeck of OA-BCIG won the 1,500 and 3,000. Madison Else of Ridge View also swept the two hurdle events.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN CO-ED MEET: Host Sibley-Ocheyedan controlled the boys team scored while West Lyon's girls were nine points better than Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Sibley Monday evening.
The Generals scored 152 points to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's 118 in the boys team standings, with West Lyon third with 79 points. In the girls team race, West Lyon had 121 points to B-H/RC's 112 while Western Christian was third with 101 and Central Lyon fourth with 93.
Rylan Marco of Sibley-Ocheyedan took the 100 in 11.69, .02 better than runner-up Tyler Lode of Sheldon. Thadd Myrlie of West Lyon nipped Marco in the 200 by .03 in 23.91. The Generals won the 4x100, 4x200 and shuttle hurdle relays, with individual 110 hurdle champion Jack Carlson leading the way. Grant Brouwer cleared 6-6 to claim the high jump, two inches better than Lode's runner-up effort.
Kennedy Kramer of West Lyon won the 200 and 400 meter races and Ambria Knobloch claimed the 3,000 run. Emma Meyer (long jump) and Riley Knobloch (shot put) also won field events for the Wildcats.
Emma Zoet of B-H/RV swept the hurdles events and also ran on the winning Nighthawk shuttle hurdle relay team. Zoet ran a 16.25 in the 100 and 1:08.39 in the 400 hurdles. Kylie Vermeer, Ellie Woelber and Jewel Bergstrom joined Zoet on the winning relay unit.
Farrah Lewis of Central Lyon won the dicsus throw in 111-7, seven feet better than runner-up Michaela Block of Sibley-Ocheyedan. Lewis was also second to Knobloch (38-2.5) in the shot out with a 36-9 heave while Block was third in 35-2.5.