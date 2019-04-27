HULL, Iowa -- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley swept the team titles at the Nighthawk Relays on Friday. The Nighthawk boys scored 150 points, four more than Sibley-Ocheyedan, and the Nighthawk girls scored 155 points, 11 more than West Lyon.
Six meet records were broken on Friday - three on the boys side and three on the girls side.
B-H/RV's Billy Rankin broke a 51-year old meet record when he won the 800 in 1:55.83, breaking the old mark by almost three seconds. Cody Post won the 200 in 21.71, breaking the record of 22.24 set in 1999. The B-H/RV sprint medley won in 1:35.26, breaking the old mark by two seconds.
For the girls meet records, Akron-Westfield's Shaylee Siebens won the 100 in 12.40, breaking the old mark of 12.53. West Lyon's Kennedy Kramer won the 400 in 59.63, breaking the record of 59.74 from 2006. West Lyon's sprint medley won in 1:52.80, breaking the old mark of 1:53.14 from 2010.
K-P/WC GIRLS, HINTON BOYS WIN TITLES: The Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central girls won the team title at the River Valley Invitational on Friday with 166.5 points. Hinton claimed the boys team title with 138 points, finishing 13 points ahead of Gehlen Catholic.
K-P/WC's Aubree Bell won the girls long jump with a distance of 15-feet, 5.5-inches. She went on to win the 100 dash in 13.23 seconds. Emily Kraft won the discus with a toss of 95-4 and she won the shot put with a throw of 37-9.5. Erika Kuntz won the 400 in 1:02.19.
Bell and Kuntz teamed with Madison Goodwin and Jayde Barto to win the sprint medley relay in 1:55.69. Goodwin and Barto teamed with Paige Kuchel and Skylar Hannah won the 4x200 relay in 1:51.94.
River Valley's Rachel Kenny won the 3,000 in 12:07.99 and she won the 1,500 in 5:40.74.
Gehlen Catholic's Sydney Livermore won the 100 hurdles in 17.36. Molly Roder won the 400 hurdles in 1:13.82.
Livermore and Roder teamed with Tiffany Woerdehoff and Katelyn Langel to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:10.39.
West Monona's Miella Struble won the 800 in 2:39.24.
Struble teamed up with Tayah Struble, Ariel Rotnicke and Mallory McCall to win the 4x400 in 4:23.94.
Newell-Fonda's Maggie Walker won the 200 in 27.66.
Walker teamed up with Macy Sievers, Bailey Sievers and Ella Larsen won the 4x100 in 53.88.
For the boys, Hinton's 4x800 team of Kade Hoefling, Jaden Anderson, Travis Miller and Gabe Clark won the event in 8:49.66, which is a season-best time. Micah Kaiser, Justin Faith, Thomas Bishop and Steven Greigg won the sprint medley relay in 1:40.18. Hinton won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:05.26.
Gehlen Catholic's Will Roder won the 800 in 2:06.23 which is a new season-best time for him. He also won the 3,200 run in 10:07.25. Isaac Vaske won the 400 hurdles in 57.44.
Vaske teamed with Jeff Augustine, Ethan Peters and Dylan Lehmann to win the 4x400 in 3:40.75. The 4x100 team of Derek Nilles, Derek Van Arb, Ryan Livermore and Adam Schuch won in 47.34.
K-P/WC's Damon Schmid, Preston Pfaffle, Ethan Copeland and Mitchell Countryman won the distance medley relay in 3:48.44. Schmid, Pfaffle, Copeland and Shawn Archer won the 4x200 relay in 1:36.78.