PREP TRACK: MOC-Floyd Valley boys and girls sweep Siouxland Conference meet

SIBLEY, Iowa -- The MOC-Floyd Valley High School girls and boys track teams swept the Siouxland Conference meet Thursday night.
The MOC-FV girls won with 135 points while the Dutchmen boys scored 119, ahead of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s 99 points.
Here are the top-2 placings from each event from the meet:
Girls sprint medley: West Lyon won with a time of 1:52.18. The Nighthawks were second with a time of 1:57.39.
Boys sprint medley: The same two teams went 1-2 in this race, as the Wildcats won in 1:39.98; the Nighthawks second in 1:40.13.
Girls 3,000: Dutchmen junior Emily Haverdink won in a time of 11:23 while MOC-FV senior Emma Haley placed second in 11:32.
Boys 3,200: Sheldon senior Brendan Cain placed first (9:51.62), beating BHRV’s Marco Lopex by 5.19 seconds.
Girls 4x800: Sibley-Ocheyedan won with a time of 10:08.20 and Sioux Center was second in 10:19.37.
Boys 4x800: Central Lyon won in 8:33.19; the Nighthawks placed second in 8:35.
Boys SHR: Okoboji took the conference title in 1:03.39; the Generals placed second in 1:05.62.
Girls SHR: The Nighthawks won in a time of 1:10.18 ahead of MOC-Floyd Valley (1:13.13).
Girls 100: MOC-Floyd Valley freshman Tierney Huss beat West Lyon senior Kennedy Kramer. Huss’ time was 12.73 while Kramer ran it in 12.76.
Boys 100: Sioux Center senior Matthew Bomgaars won in 11.44 while Sioux Center’s Caden Plasier was second in 11.58.
Girls DMR: The Pioneers were first in 4:30;28; the Warriors were second in 4:30.31.
Boys DMR: The Nighthawks set a new meet record, running the race in 3:40.66. That broke the old school record by three-quarters of a second, set by the 2014 Pioneers’ team. Sheldon placed second (3:43.53).
Girls 400: Kramer was the conference champion, and she also broke the conference meet record. She ran the race in 58.04 seconds. She broke Alexis Conaway’s record of 58.18. Generals sophomore Madison Brouwer was second in 59.98.
Boys 400: Nighthawks junior Emiliano Ruvalcaba won in 53.44 seconds; his teammate, Marcus Kelderman, was the runner-up (53.52).
Girls 4x200: Sioux Center had the fastest time in 1:50.32; the Nighthawks were second (1:50.78).
Boys 4x200: West Lyon and MOC-FV finished very close within one another, but the Wildcats edged the Nighthawks 1:34.44 to 1:34.68.
Girls 100 hurdles: Nighthawks senior Emma Zoet won the race in 16.40 while Jewel Bergstrom was second in 17.01.
Boys 110 hurdles: Pioneers junior Caleb Postma was the conference winner in 15.75 seconds while Central Lyon’s Gable Van Beek was second in 15.86.
Girls 800: Brouwer and Haverdink were the top-two finishes. Brouwer won in 2:20.46; Haverdink was the runner-up (2:30.22).
Boys 800: Sam May of MOC-Floyd Valley won in 2:03.66; BHRV’s Evan Janzen finished in 2:05.57.
Girls 200: Kramer won here, too, as she crossed the finish line in 26.22 seconds. Huss placed second in 26.38.
Boys 200: Matthew Bomgaars won in 23.36. Generals junior Vance Hayenga-Johnson placed second in 23.65.
Girls 400 hurdles: Zoet and S-O’s Bria Wasmund went 1-2, as Zoet won in 1:07.62. Wasmund placed second in 1:11.90.
Boys 400 hurdles: Dayton Brunsting won in 58.09; MOC-FV’s Reese Van Zee was the runner-up (58.39).
Girls 1,500: Two state XC qualifiers went 1-2 here. Haverdink won in 5:13.38; Okoboji’s Lexi Duffy was second (5:16.93).
Boys 1,600: May and Lopex were the top-two runners. May won in 4:26.54 and Lopez was the runner-up in 4:34.54.
Girls 4x100: The Dutch won and they set a new conference meet record of 50.98 seconds. Okoboji was second (51.68).
Boys 4x100: West Lyon added another win (45.51) ahead of the Generals (45.79).
Girls 4x400: Central Lyon won in 4:15.35, while the Generals were second (4:15.46).
Boys 4x400: BHRV placed first in 3:32.34; West Lyon was second (3.33.45).
Girls shot put: West Lyon Jana Terwee won with a throw of 36 feet, 9.5 inches, while Okoboji senior Morgan Robinson placed second (36-8.25).
Boys shot put: Okoboji senior William Alexander won at 47-10.5; West Lyon senior Jordan Ver Meer was second (44-11.75).
Boys discus: Lane Hettinga of MOC-FV won with a throw of 149-7; Alexander placed second (149-6).
Girls discus: TerWee’s last throw proved to be the winner at 124-5. Payton Lode was second at 118-7.
Girls long jump: Sheldon’s Claire Johnson (16-11.25) and Sioux Center’s Ayda Den Herder (16-11) were the champion and runner-up.
Boys long jump: Generals sophomore Dougie Noonkester won (21-10) while Bomgaars was second (20-7.75).
Girls high jump: Maddie Olson and Jacie VanderWaal both jumped 5-6, but Olson, a Sheldon sophomore, won in a jump-off.
Boys high jump: Noonkester cleared the 6-foot-1 mark during his first jump. Sioux Center’s Trevor Segar placed second at 5-10.