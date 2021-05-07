PREP TRACK: MOC-Floyd Valley boys and girls sweep Siouxland Conference meet

SIBLEY, Iowa -- The MOC-Floyd Valley High School girls and boys track teams swept the Siouxland Conference meet Thursday night.

The MOC-FV girls won with 135 points while the Dutchmen boys scored 119, ahead of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s 99 points.

Here are the top-2 placings from each event from the meet:

Girls sprint medley: West Lyon won with a time of 1:52.18. The Nighthawks were second with a time of 1:57.39.

Boys sprint medley: The same two teams went 1-2 in this race, as the Wildcats won in 1:39.98; the Nighthawks second in 1:40.13.

Girls 3,000: Dutchmen junior Emily Haverdink won in a time of 11:23 while MOC-FV senior Emma Haley placed second in 11:32.

Boys 3,200: Sheldon senior Brendan Cain placed first (9:51.62), beating BHRV’s Marco Lopex by 5.19 seconds.

Girls 4x800: Sibley-Ocheyedan won with a time of 10:08.20 and Sioux Center was second in 10:19.37.

Boys 4x800: Central Lyon won in 8:33.19; the Nighthawks placed second in 8:35.