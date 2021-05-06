PREP TRACK: North boys, East girls win Missouri River team titles

SIOUX CITY — Heading into the meet, both the North boys and East girls high school track teams had high expectations. Those teams met those goals on Thursday at the Missouri River Conference meet, held at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
The Stars boys won the MRAC team title with 143.75 points. They beat Le Mars by 10 points.
East's girls, meanwhile, edged the Stars 127-106. East junior Kaia Downs led the Black Raiders with 38 points.
Here’s a look at the other top-2 event placings throughout the meet:
Girls sprint medley relay: Le Mars — led by Mya Kibby, Stella Hector, Katie Cunningham and Madi Huls — won in 1:54.71. Bishop Heelan was second (1:55.17).
Boys sprint medley relay: Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s crew of Kaden Smith, Matthew Schwedler, Parker Kaler and Ashton Verdoorn won in 1:38.52. The Bulldogs were second (1:39.62).
Girls 3,000: Downs set a new meet record, running it in 10:48.93. She broke Kierra McKernan’s six-year-old record. North’s Elizabeth Jordan was second (11:42.07).
Boys 3,200: North freshman Natnael Kifle won with a time of 9:59.80. He won by 20 seconds, as North senior Jaysen Bouwers was done in 10:19.
Girls 4x800: SB-L’s quartet of Sophia Karras, Brynn Wolf, Blla Brester and Maddie Hinkel won in 10:11.85. North was second, exactly 3 seconds later.
Boys 4x800: North won with a new meet record of 8:06.60. The four Stars in that race were Issa Aman, Yemane Kifle, Will Lohr and Gabe Nash. Le Mars placed second (8:38.92).
Boys SHR: Le Mars won that race in 63.09. The four Bulldogs there were Reece Spieler, Konnor Calhoun, David Leusink and Riley Sadoski. North placed second (67.76).
Girls SHR: The Bulldogs quartet of Savannah Manley, Liberty Larson, Sophie Buhman and Lilly McNaughton won in 71.51. They edged East, which finished in 73.57.
Boys 100: West senior Michael Duax won with a time of 11.25 seconds. He beat North senior Dante Hansen (11.40).
Girls 100: West High School junior Lily Juhnke is usually behind teammate Holly Duax while she’s running the 100-meter dash.
Juhnke was out in front on Thursday night during the Missouri River Conference meet at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
Juhnke won the race with a time of 12.85 seconds, beating Council Bluffs Lincoln’s Jillian Shanks with a time of 13.51.
Girls distance medley relay: Heelan’s group of Joslyn Verzal, Madison Demke, Mia Conley and Grace Mahaney won this race in 4:25.78. SB-L was second (4:32.75).
Boys DMR: North got the conference title with a time of 3:43.29. The four Stars were Kieran Philpotts, Austin McClain, Colin Greenwell and Bouwers. Heelan placed second (3:45.47).
Boys 400: Verdoorn won in 51.75, beating Michael Duax in 51.84.
Girls 400: Holly Duax won the 400 in 57.41, ahead of East counterpart Kaia Downs by more than four seconds (61.43).
Girls 4x200: Le Mars won with the quartet of Cunningham, Hector, Jenna Allen and Huls with a time of 1:47.09. The Black Raiders were second with 1:49.05.
Boys 4x200: The Bulldogs won in 1:35.50, thanks to the efforts from Josh Scheitler, Briley Pollema, Carson Ott and Matt Vondrak. Heelan finished 1.46 seconds behind the Bulldogs.
Girls 100 hurdles: McNaughton won the conference title in 16.52 seconds. SB-L's Nya Lul was second with 16.86.
Boys 110 hurdles: Le Mars took the top two spots, with Konnor Calhoun going first (16.67) and Riley Sadoski second (16.70).
Girls 800: Downs won in 2:25.92; Nicole Zuehl was second (2:29.64).
Boys 800: North junior Yemane Kifle won in 1:59.43 while his teammate, Gabe Nash, was second (2:00.28).
Girls 200: East's Lineya Wells took the fastest time in 26.02 while Juhnke was second (26.20).
Boys 200: Michael Duax won his second race of the night, running it in 22.80 seconds. North senior Dante Hansen was second (23.23).
Girls 400 hurdles: North's Ariana Speight was second behind Lincoln's Abby Lasale in 70.56.
Boys 400 hurdles: Le Mars' Colin Boehmer was the top runner in 59.80. North's Kieran Philpotts was second in 60.51.
Girls 1,500: Downs and Jordan went 1-2 here, too. Downs won in 5:03 while Jordan placed second 9 seconds behind the Black Raiders junior.
Boys 1,600: North junior Will Lohr set a new meet record with a time of 4:25.93. Stars senior Jaysen Bouwers was second (4:38.27).
Girls 4x100: East and West were the top-two teams. East finished in 51.21, using Brylee Hempey, Wells, Trinity Wagner and Alyssa Erick.
Boys 4x100: Heelan set a new season-best, winning in 44.20 seconds. Clark, Kuehl 11, DeVionne West and Liam Cleary won the race in 44.20 seconds.
Girls 4x400: Heelan won this race, too, winning in 4:11.19. The four Crusaders who ran this race were Mia Conley, Grace Mahaney, Kenley Meis and Brooklyn Stanley.
Boys 4x400: North ended the night with a winning time of 3:29. SB-L was second (3:33.82).
Girls shot put: North's Courtney Johnson won with a throw of 35 feet, 11 inches.
Boys shot put: Brandon VanderSluis of Le Mars took the conference title, throwing the shot at 56 feet, 7.5 inches. Heelan's Mason Scott was second at 50-10 1/2.
Girls discus: North senior Caitlyn Miller won with a throw of 123 feet, 9 inches. She beat SB-L senior Tessa Smith (107-7).
Boys discus: VanderSluis also won this event, as he threw the disc in 163-1. Heelan's Caden LaFleur was second (156-4).
Girls long jump: East senior Lineya Wells won with a leap of 16 feet, 8.25 inches. She edged McNaughton, who was 1/4 of an inch shy of tying Wells.
Boys long jump: The Crusaders took the top-two spots here. Aiden Kuehl won at 21-1.50; Keyontre Clark was the runner-up in 21-0.50.