HOMER, Neb. -- The Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central girls came away with the team title in Homer on Friday as KP/WC scored 167 points.
Also in the girls race, Ponca finished second with 104 points. Homer was fifth with 47 points, Siouxland Christiand had 22 points, Whiting had 18 points and Winnebago had eight points.
KP/WC's Erika Kuntz won the 800-meter run in 2:37.24. Sarah Putze won the 3,200-meter run in 13:19.07. Camrin Baird won the high jump after clearing 4-feet, 10-inches. Aubree Bell won the long jump with a distance of 15-1. Emily Kraft won the shot put with a toss of 39-10.
Kuntz ran with Madison Goodwin, Pagie Kuchel and Jayde Barto to win the 4x400-meter relay in 4:28.37. Kuntz also ran with Sarahy Hamann, Makayla Archer and Lynsey Countryman to win the 4x800-meter relay in 10:52.14.
Ponca's Maggie McGill won the pole vault after clearing 7-6. Meg Keller won the discus with a toss of 109-9.
Ponca's team of Kortney Fethkenher, Hannah Wahls, Kaci Day and Kai Senevirante won the 4x100-meter relay in 55.66 seconds.
In the boys team race, Oakland-Craig won with 167 points. Siouxland Christian dwas third with 124 points and Homer was fourth with 59 points. Ponca scored 46 points, Whiting had eight points and Winnebago had four points.
Siouxland Christian's Elijah Stocking won the 200 in 24.00. Eric Brannon won the 3,200 in 10:54.04.
Stocking ran with Isaac Henn, Jayden Peterson and A.J. Goetsch to win the 4x100 in 48.70.
Homer's Jacob Huerta won the 400 in 55.97.
Ponca's Gage McGill won the pole vault after clearing 11-0. Michael Logue won the shot put with a toss of 47-2.
NORTH GIRLS, DV BOYS WIN AT VERMILLION: The North girls and the Dakota Valley boys each won the Vermillion Booster Club Invite on Thursday. Both teams scored 102 points to win the meet.
In the girls team race, Vermillion finished in third place with 71 points and Elk Point-Jefferson scored 70 points for fourth. Dakota Valley finished in seventh with 39 points, South Sioux was 10th with 15 points and Hinton was 11th with 10 points.
North's team of Leila Quintanilla, Hailee Enoch, Karina Esquivel and Adriel Simien won the 4x100-meter relay in 54.52 seconds. Simien went on to win the long jump with a distance of 15-feet, 7.25-inches.
Vermillion's Rachel Brady won the 400-meter dash in 1:03.50. Kenna Druecker won the 100-meter dash in 13.54.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Riley Donnelly won the triple jump with a distance of 31-11. Kenna Curry won the discus with a toss of 129-1 and Curry won the shot put with a toss of 39-5.
Elk Point-Jefferson's team of Ella LeFerrier, Robin Stark, Claire LeFerrier and Calli Davis won the 4x400 in 4:28.09. Davis also won the 200-meter dash in 27.67.
Dakota Valley's Breionna Goodman won the 300-meter hurdles in 53.45. Brooklyn Mace won the high jump after clearing 4-10.
In the boys team race, North finished in second with 78 points. Elk Point-Jefferson was sixth with 49 points, Vermillion was eighth with 36.50 points, Hinton was ninth with 34.5 points and South Sioux was 12th with eight points.
Dakota Valley's Parker Moss won the 300 hurdles in 44.66. Sam Chesterman cleared 6-0 to win the high jump.
Chesterman teamed up with Tadd Green, Zion Robinson and Cole Schulz to win the 4x200 in 1:35.73.
North's Cale Conner won the 110 hurdles in 15.63. Jaysen Bouwers won the 1,600 in 4:43.62. Dante Hansen won the 200 in 23.96.
Hansen and Conner teamed up with Matt Hagan and Eduardo Moradel to win the 4x100 in 45.76.
Vermillion's Tommy Nikkel won the 400 in 52.56 and he won the 800 in 2:10.03.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Tyler Goehring won the triple jump with a distance of 41-11.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG BOYS SECOND: The Denison-Schleswig boys scored 153 points, three points away from first place on Thursday at the AHSTW Relays.
Terrance Weah, Aiden Schuttinga, Charlie Weibers and Jack Mendlik won the sprint medley relay in 1:39.00.
Damien Magnuson won the 400-meter hurdles in 58.81 seconds. Bangech Biliew won the high jump after clearing 5-6.
The Monarch girls competed at Harlan on Thursday and finished with 66 points. Hannah Neemann won the high jump after clearing 4-feet, 10-inches.