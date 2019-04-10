SIBLEY, Iowa -- The Sibley-Ocheyedan boys won the title at their own Invite with 196 points. Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury won the girls title with 219 points.
KP/WC finished second in the boys team race with 88 points and Ellsworth was third with 85. George-Little Rock scored 78 points, Cherokee had 59 and Harris-Lake Park had 51.
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Rylan Marco won the 100 dash in 11.50 seconds. Dustin De Rutyer won the 3,200 in 10:49.63. Jack Carlson won the 110 hurdles in 16.50. Trevin Wasmund won the 400 hurdles in 57.34. Grant Brouwer won the high jump after clearing 6-feet, 2-inches.
Marco and Carlson teamed with JonLee Johnson and Dalton Hatting to win the 4x100 in 45.51. Johnson, Marco and Hatting teamed with Caleb Meyer to win the 4x200 relay in 1:34.88.
Meyer and Wasmund teamed with Brouwer and Beau Jenness to win the 4x400 in 3:36.13. Johnson, Carlson, Jenness and Hatting won the sprint medley in 1:41.20. Carlson, Jenness, Mayer and Wasmund won the shuttle hurdle relays in 1:03.50.
G-LR's Payton Mauldin won the 800 run in 2:12.52. Joe Anderson won the 1,600 in 4:58.33. Matt Haken won the discus with a toss of 137-3.
Anderson, Mauldin and Haken teamed with Caleb Terhark to win the 4x800 in 8:56.70. Those same four won the distance medley in 3:43.97.
Cherokee's Kaleb McGee won the shot put with a toss of 40-1.
Harris-Lake Park's Edgar Tapia won the 400 dash in 52.18.
For the girls, Cherokee was second with 192 points and George-Little Rock was third with 48 points. West Sioux scored 34 points, Sibley-Ocheyedan had 32 and Ellsworth had two.
KP/WC's Jayde Barto won the 200 dash in 27.68. Erika Kuntz won the 400 dash in 1:05.64. Lynsey Countryman won the 1,500 run in 5:49.82. Sarah Putze won the 3,000 run in 12:27.56. Camrin Baird win the high jump after clearing 4-8. Aubree Bell won the long jump with a distance of 14-9. Emily Kraft won the shot put with a toss of 36-9.25.
Kuntz and Barto teamed with Madison Godowin and Paige Kuchel to win the 4x400 in 4:22.25. Goodwin, Barto and Kuntz teamed with Bell to win the sprint medley in 1:55.82. Goodwin and Kuchel teamed with Makayla Archer and Sarahy Hamann to win the distance medley in 4:53.33.
Cherokee's Camille Zwiefel won the 100 dash in 13.22. Lily Anderson won the 800 in 2:36.34. Alexa Timmerman won the 100 hurdles in 17.67. Alexis Pingel won the 400 hurdles in 1:14.34.
Zwiefel teamed with Megan Brown, JeMae Nichols and Kassidy Pingel to win the 4x100 in 54.23. Brown, Zwiefel and Kassidy Pingel teamed with Grace Anderson to win the 4x200 in 1:55.72. Lily Anderson and Alexis Pingel teamed with Emma Good and Molly Pitts to win the 4x800 in 10:46.10.
Timmerman teamed with Rylie Bainbridge, Anna Paulsrud and Jena Jenness tow in the shuttle hurdle relays in 1:18.35.
G-LR's Karissa Harms won the discus with a toss of 97-2.
Denison-Schleswig girls finish third at LC
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Denison-Schleswig scored 99 points to finish in third place at the meet in Lewis Central on Tuesday. Glenwood won with 209 points.
The Monarchs shuttle hurdle relay of Alex Mohr, Kira Langenfeld, Jaime Ibarra and Vanessa Gunderson won in a time of 1:10.60.
Gunderson won the 400 hurdles in 1:10.33.
EPJ girls third at Canton Relays
CANTON, S.D. -- The Elk Point-Jefferson girls finished in third place at the Canton Relays with 90 points. Vermillion finished in fifth with 70 points. Beresford won the meet with 116 points.
The EPJ boys finished in fourth with 62 points and Vermillion was sixth with 53 points. Sioux Falls Christian won with 175 points.
EPJ's Kenna Curry won the discus with a toss of 127-8 and she won the shot put with a toss of 40-feet even.
The EPJ girls won the 4x800 in 11:17.78. Riley Donnelly won the long jump with a distance of 15-feet, 8-inches.
The Vermillion girls won the 4x100 in 53.96 seconds.
EPJ's Drake Peed won the discus with a toss of 136-9 and he won the shot put with a toss of 48-8.5.
The Vermillion boys won the 4x800 in 8:53.24 and they won the medley relay in 3:48.99.
Monday
Ridge View, Lawton-Bronson win titles
HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- The Ridge View girls won the team title at the Russ Kraai Relays on Monday with 158.5 points and the Lawton-Bronson boys won the team title with 155 points.
For the girls, Alta-Aurelia finished in second place with 124 points and Lawton-Bronson scored 90 points. West Monona had 72.5, MMCRU had 66, Sioux Central had 42 and Remsen St. Mary's had 14.
Ridge View's Kaylee Knaack won the 800 run in 2:40.89. Knaack teamed with Kinzey Dutler, Emerson Else and McKenna Albers to win the 4x400 in 4:30.38.
Albers won the long jump with a distance of 15-feet, 9.5 inches. Rachel Kenny won the 1,500 run in 5:34.74.
A-A's Brittany Turnquist won the 100 dash in 13.30 seconds and she also won the 200 dash in 28.01. Turnquist teamed with Jessica Flaherty, Hannah Loring and Jenna Nielsen to win the 4x100 in 54.43. Turnquist, Flaherty, Maria Kueny and Shea Lockin won the sprint medley in 2:01.06.
Kueny won the 400 dash in 1:06.24. Kelly Jensen won the discus with a toss of 98-4.
Flaherty won the 100 hurdles in 16.64 and teamed with Loring, Jessica Larson and Abby Watts to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:14.52.
L-B's Lilly Teager won the 3,000 run in 11:45.68. WIllow Fluent, Bella Johnson, Sloane Harris and Kaitlyn Ricke won the distance medley in 4:56.25.
West Monona's Ariyah Williams, Hannah Miller, Ariel Rotnicke and Lexi Lander won the 4x200 in 1:58.37.
Lander won the shot put with a toss of 33-6.
MMCRU's Faith Olson, Emily Dreckman, Ellie Reuter and Taylor Harpenau won the 4x800 in 11:20.59.
Dreckman won the high jump after clearing 4-11.
St. Mary's Danika Demers won the 400 hurdles in 1:13.90.
For the boys, Alta-Aurelia finished in second with 140 points and West Monona was third with 86.5. Ridge View scored 64 points, River Valley had 56.5, St. Mary's had 42 and MMCRU had 39.
L-B's Max Fluent, Sam Roder, Adam Fillipi and Cade Pedersen won the 4x100 in 46.08. Those same four won the sprint medley in 1:41.83.
L-B's Ben Thelander won the high jump after clearing 6-2. Zach Verzani won the shot put with a toss of 48-2.75.
A-A's Michael Kueny won the 400 in 54.81. Cade Rohwer won the 800 in 2:13.53. Rohwer and Kueny teamed with Preston McCoy and Chandler Damewood won the 4x400 in 3:44.26. Kueny and McCoy teamed up with Tyler Hanks and Teagan Meyer to win the 4x800 in 9:16.50.
A-A's Trey Engelman won the 1,600 in 5:06.07 and he won the 3,200 in 11:35.39. Engelman and Rohwer ran with Michael Weiland and Michael Ryherd won the distance medley in 4:05.69.
Weiland and Damewood teamed with Alex DeRoos and Dallas Comegeys to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:07.39.
Ridge View's Jesse Coleman won the 100 in 11.46. Coleman teamed with Gary Juelfs, Kevin McGuire and Jacob Tokheim won the 4x200 in 1:39.18.
Ridge View's Austin Degen won the 110 hurdles in 16.45.
St. Mary's Jake Heitman won the 400 hurdles in 59.80 and he won the long jump with a distance of 20-2.75. Dawson Miller won the 200 in 24.61.
MMCRU's Jordan Marks won the discus with a toss of 127-3.