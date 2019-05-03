SHELDON, Iowa -- The Sioux City girls edged Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley for the team title and the Sibley-Ocheyedan boys just got by B-H/RV for the title at the Siouxland Conference Championships on Thursday.
Sioux Center scored 116 points, B-H/RV scored 104. Sibley-Ocheyedan scored 108 points, B-H/RV scored 104.5.
For the girls, Sioux Center's Natalee Greenfield won the 100 dash in 12.87 seconds and she won the 200 dash in 26.83. Peytan Toering won the 800 in 2:30.10. Jacie VanderWaal won the high jump after clearing 5-feet, 2-inches.
Greenfield and Toering teamed with Ellie Schley and Alyssa Mulder to win the 4x100 relay in 52.01. Toering and VanderWaal teamed with Hope Arends and Megan Juffer to win the 4x800 relay in 10:03.07. Mulder, Juffer and Schley teamed with Dana DenHerder to win the shuttle hurdle in 1:09.86.
The Nighthawks' Emma Zoet wont he 100 hurdles in 16.40 and she won the 400 hurdles in 1:06.19.
West Lyon's Kennedy Kramer won the 400 in 59.31.
Kramer teamed with Madysn Grotewold, Avery Lenz and Hannah Kruse to win the sprint medley relay in 1:52.11.
For the boys, Sibley-Ocheydan's Jack Carlson won the 110 hurdles in 15.61. Grant Brouwer won the high jump after clearing 6-7 and he won the long jump with a distance of 20-9.
Carlson teamed with Beau Jenness, Caleb Mayer and Trevin Wasmund to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:02.97.
The Nighthawks' Billy Rankin won the 400 in 51.35 and he won the 800 in 2:03.22.
Rankin teamed with Spencer TeSlaa, Sam TeSlaa and Marcus Kelderman to win the 4x400 in 3:29.67. Rankin and Sam TeSlaa teamed with Zach Vogelzang and Josh Heitritter to win the sprint medley in 1:36.34.
West Lyon's Davion Sterner won the 100 dash in 11.39 and he won the 200 dash in 23.11.
Sterner teamed with Thadd Myrlie, Jaxon Meyer and Tanner Severson to win the 4x100 relay in 44.52. Sterner, Myrlie and Severson teamed with Will Kooi to win the 4x200 relay in 1:32.57.
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson won the 1,600 in 4:35.52 and he won the 3,200 in 10:04.75.
K-P/WC GIRLS WIN OWN MEET: The Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central girls won its own invite on Thursday with 241 points. The K-P/WC boys won the meet with 187 points.
K-P/WC's Aubree Bell won the 100 in 13.44 seconds and she won the long jump with a distance of 15-feet, 5.75 inches. Jayde Barto won the 200 in 27.69. Erika Kuntz won the 400 in 1:07.28 and she won the 800 in 2:26.65. Sarah Putze won the 1,500 in 5:45.85 and she won the 3,000 in 12:06.42. Camrin Baird won the 400 hurdles in 1:18.39 and she won the high jump after clearing 5-0.
Bell teamed with Skylar Hannah, Paige Kuchel and Madison Goodwin to win the 4x100 relays in 53.07. Bell, Goodwin, Barto and Kuntz won the sprint medley relay in 1:56.51. Barto, Kuchel, Hannah and Goodwin won the 4x200 relay in 1:51.36. Barto, Kuchel, Goodwin and Kuntz won the 4x400 relay in 4:14.17.
For the boys, K-P/WC's Ethan Copeland won the 200 in 23.59. Jalen Spink won the 800 in 2:18.68 to go along with a win in the 1,600 in 5:05.28 and he won the 3,200 in 11:13.29.
Copeland teamed with Damon Schmid, Shawn Archer and Mitchell Countryman to win the distance medley relay in 4:05.22.
West Monona's Josh Heather won the 100 in 11.31 and he won the long jump with a distance of 19-7.75.
Heather teamed with Sean Pinkelman, Calvin Coffman and Brad Belis to win the 4x100 in 45.46. Heather and Coffman teamed with Dylan Collison and Noah Farrens to win the 4x200 relay in 1:34.23. Collison and Farrens teamed with Brett Collison and Brady Sidwell to win the 4x400 in 3:44.09.
Harris-Lake Park's Edgar Tapia won the 400 in 51.13 and he won the 400 hurdles in 59.12.
Tapia teamed with Drake Lambert, Jaden Rueter and Carson Hellinga to win the sprint medley relay in 1:38.75.
Ridge View's Jacob Brinkman won the discus with a toss of 118-10.
Brinkman teamed with Austin Degen, Kole Winkel and Jacob Tokheim to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:05.47. Travis Wiese, Dyland Wood, Alex Movall and Ryan Nelson won the 4x800 in 9:52.68.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC AND L-B WIN AT WEST SIOUX: The Lawton-Bronson boys won the team title at the West Sioux Co-Ed Relays on Thursday with 129.5 points. Gehlen Catholic won the girls title with 110 points.
For the boys, Lawton-Bronson's Zach Verzani won the shot put with a toss of 53-feet, 9.50 inches and he won the discus with a throw of 141-11.
Lawton-Bronson won the 4x800 relay in 8:46.25 and he won the sprint medley relay in 1:39.47.
West Sioux's Kade Lynott won the 100 in 11.49 seconds and he won the 200 dash in 23.21. Lynott added a win in the long jump with a distance of 21-4.
West Sioux won the 4x100 relay in 44.87 and the Falcons won the 4x200 relay in 1:33.92.
Gehlen Catholic's Will Roder won the 1,600 in 4:39.92 and he won the 3,200 in 10:12.47.
Hinton won the 4x400 relay in 3:37.93 and it won the distance medley relay in 4:03.38.
For the girls, Gehlen Catholic's Tiffany Woerdehoff won the 100 hurdles in 17.26. Molly Roder won the 400 hurdles in 1:12.76.
Gehlen Catholic won the 4x200 relay in 1:51.38 and it won the 4x400 in 4:29.23. Gehlen Catholic also added a win in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:09.86.
Akron-Westfield's Shaylee Siebens won the 100 in 12.82 and she won the 200 in 26.94. Akron-Westfield won the 4x100 relay in 54.29.
MMCRU's Kaitlyn Goth won the 1,500 in 5:32.04 and she won the 3,000 in 11:40.50. MMCRU won the 4x800 relay in 10:44.20 and it won the distance medley relay in 4:53.38.
MONARCHS 5TH AT HAWKEYE 10: The Denison-Schleswig girls finished in fifth place at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet with 73 points. Glenwood won with 193 points.
Bella Araujo, Paige Andersen, Cierra Kastner and Raegan Andersen won the sprint medley in 1:56.26. Alex Mohr, Hannah Neemann, Jaime Ibarra and Vanessa Gunderson won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:10.26.