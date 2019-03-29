PLATTEVIEW, Neb. -- The South Sioux girls track and field team finished in second place with 108.67 points at the Platteview Invite on Thursday.
Platteview won the meet with 144.33 points.
The South Sioux boys finished in eighth place with 34.5 points. Skutt Catholic won the boys division with 88 points.
Nya Diew won the shot put and she set the South Sioux school record in the process. Diew threw 42-feet, 7-inches to win the event, almost six feet more than second place. Diew also won the Discus with a toss of 122-9. Sara Diew finished in second with a toss of 107-3.
Kenna Comstock won the pole vault after clearing 8-4. Megan Hansen won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.04 seconds. Hansen was also third in the 300-meter hurdles in 50.91.
Marybeth Rasmussen was second in the 400-meter dash in 1:06.10. Tasha Freiberg was second in the high jump after clearing 5-0. McKenna Sims was second in the long jump with a leap of 16-1.25.
The South Sioux 4x100 relay team was second in 53.95 and the 4x400 relay team was also second in 4:31.41.
The 4x800 relay team was third in 11:19.70.
For the South Sioux boys, Brad Hartnett won the shot put with a toss of 48-8.
Dhugomsa Mohammed was second in the 300 hurdles in 44.35.