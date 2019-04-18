SIOUX CITY -- Sioux Center's Megan Juffer ran one of the best 400 hurdle times in Class 2A and the Spirit Lake boys put up a top-five time in the distance medley relay in 2A during a meet hosted by East on Wednesday.
Spirit Lake's Joe Stein and Mason McCaffrey teamed with Dillon Fine and Darin Christians to win the distance medley in 3:39.71, which is the second-best time in Class 2A.
Sioux Center's Megan Juffer won the girls 400 hurdles in a season-best time of 1:07.45. It's also the fourth-best time in Class 2A.
Juffer teamed with Dana DenHerder, Alyssa Mulder and Ellie Schley to win the shuttle hurdle in 1:12.11.
For the boys, Spirit Lake's Connor Jensen, Kolby Richter, Wes Ruden and Joe Waters won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:06.90.
Stein won the 200 dash in 23.10. McCaffrey won the 1,600 run in 4:48.94.
East's Ardell Inlay won the 100 dash in 11.02 and he won the long jump with a distance of 20-feet, 6-inches. East's Blake Wiederhold won the shot put with a toss of 52-5 and he won the discus with a toss of 129-9. Both were season-best throws.
Inlay teamed with Ray Ray Douglas, Kayden Jones and Gabe Wagner to win the 4x100 in 43.15, which is a season-best time. The team of Ethan Burge, Ryan Crawford, Colby East and Jake Vakulskas won the 4x800 relay for East in 8:42.41.
Heelan's Deonte Walker won the 400 dash in 52.89, which is a season-best time.
Walker teamed with Ryan Dougherty, R.J. Breen and Charlie Saulsbury to win the 4x400 relay in 3:35.29, which was a season-best time. Walker teamed with Andrew Tobin, Joe Yaneff and Luke Longval to win the sprint medley relay in 1:40.33.
For the girls, East's Kaia Downs won the 800 run in 2:19.95, a season-best time, and she won the 1,500 run in 5:04.26. Wells won the 100 dash in 13.39 seconds.
Wells teamed with Myerra Parker, Allyson Smith and Laken Gardner to win the 4x100 relay in 50.95. That same group won the 4x200 relay in 1:49.47.
Heelan's Amber Aesoph won the 400 dash in 59.94.
Aesoph teamed with Hannah Hutchinson, Dayle Bleeker and Madison Jochum to win the 4x400 relay in 4:13.29. Aesoph, Jochum and Hutchinson teamed with Ashley Aesoph to win the 4x800 in 10:05.10.
The team of Haylee Cooper, Shaniah Temple, Katie Cunningham and Chloe Calhoun for Le Mars won the sprint medley relay in 1:58.73. Cooper and Temple teamed with Emily Carlson and Kara Albrecht to win the distance medley in 4:37.20.
Hinton wins own Invite title
HINTON, Iowa -- The Hinton boys scored 172 points to win its own Hinton Invite title on Thursday.
Hinton's 4x400 relay team of Kade Hoefling, Micah Kaiser, Rod Uhl and Steven Greigg won in a time of 3:46.09. Hoefling teamed with Jaden Anderson, Travis Miller and Gabe Clark to win the 4x800 in 9:19.40. Kaiser and Greigg teamed with Wyatt Stucky and Thomas Bishop to win the sprint medley relay in 1:42.93. Uhl teamed with Justin Faith, Cameron Stizmann and Tristan Lundy to win the distance medley relay in 4:09.83. Bishop teamed with Aiden Brock, Kyle Brighton and Keanen Wieseler to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:07.43.
Wieseler won the high jump after clearing 6-feet event. Brock won the long jump with a distance of 20-2.5.
Cherokee's Bryce Kremer won the 1,600 run in 5:10.60 and he won the 3,200 run in 10:56.00.
River Valley's Dom Schirmer won the 400 dash in 55.17 and he won the 400 hurdles in 1:00.81.
Lawton-Bronson's 4x100 relay team of Max Fluent, Sam Roder, Adam Fillipi and Cade Pedersen won with a time of 46.71. Fluent, Fillipi, Pedersen and Hayden Dahlhauser won the 4x200 in 1:36.25.
Lawton-Bronson's Zach Verzani won the shot put with a toss of 52-9.75 and he won the discus with a toss of 126-6.
Alta-Aurelia boys win Class B title at Poky Relays
POCAHONTAS, Iowa -- The Alta-Aurelia boys scored 151 points to claim the Class B team title at the Poky Relays on Thursday. Humboldt claimed the Class A title with 177 points.
Alta-Aurelia's Michael Kueny won the 400 dash in 53.56 seconds. Teagan Meyer won the 400 hurdles in 1:01.44. Michae Ryherd won the long jump with a distance of 19-feet, 11-inches.
Kueny teamed with Tyler Hanks, Alex DeRoos and Cade Rohwer to win the 4x400 in 3:41.18. Rohwer, Meyer, Hanks and Tyler Peterson won the 4x800 in 9:28.21. Hanks, Rohwer, Kueny and Ryherd won the sprint medley relay in 1:41.54. Hanks, Rohwer, Chandler Damewood and Trey Engelmann won the distance medley relay in 4:03.72.
Sioux Central's Dawson Hatch won the 1,600 run in 4:52.42 and he won the 3,200 run in 10:40.89. Jake Schomaker won the 200 dash in 23.35.
Schomaker teamed with Jake Saunders, Teagan Pritchard and Blake Cavanaugh to win the 4x100 in 45.43. That same team won the 4x200 in 1:36.66.