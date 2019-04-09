SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys scored 177 points to easily claim the title at the Don Shilling Invite on Monday. East scored 143.50 points on the girls side to win the team title.
For the boys, East finished in second place with 101 points and Heelan was third with 83 points. Le Mars scored 76 points, Spencer had 67 points, North had 55 points and West scored 13 points.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler won the 100-meter dash in 11.17 seconds. Schwedler teamed up with Zach Shultz, Sam DeMoss and Britton Delperdang to win the 4x200-meter relay in 1:31.26. Those same four went on to win the 4x400-meter relay in 3:30.20.
Shultz, DeMoss and Delperdang teamed with Josh Stangel to win the sprint medley in 1:37.65.
SB-L's Austin Freiberg won the 400-meter hurdles in 57.24. Max Murphy won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.07. Freiberg and Murphy teamed up with Matthew Hansen and Nathan Verros to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:00.82.
SB-L's Carson Gaul won the discus with a toss of 138-feet, 6-inches. Easton Ritz won the long jump with a distance of 20-11.
Heelan won the distance medley relay in 3:43.72 with the team of Drew Olson, Luke Longval, Deonte Walker and Charlie Saulsbury.
Heelan's Kobe Clayborne won the shot put with a toss of 52-3.
East's Ardell Inlay won the 200-meter dash in 22.62 and he won the 400-meter dash in 51.55. Inlay teamed up with Kayden Jones, Gabe Wagner and Ray Ray Douglas to win the 4x100-meter dash in 43.23.
Douglas went on to win the high jump after clearing 6-0. Ethan Burge won the 800-meter run in 2:04.38.
Le Mars' Ethan Hulinsky won the 3,200-meter run in 10:48.39.
Spencer's 4x800-meter relay team of Ty Schoelerman, Zach Schoelerman, Ethan Schmidt and Kyle Morony won the event in 8:21.87.
North's Jaysen Bouwers won the 1,600-meter run in 4:40.40.
For the girls, Le Mars finished in second place with 126 points and SB-L was third with 93.5. Heelan scored 80 points, West had 73 and North had 68 points.
East's Laken Gardner won the 100 hurdles in 17.05. Gardner teamed up with Myerra Parker, Lineya Wells and Allyson Smith to win the 4x200 in 1:48.42. Gardner also teamed up with Nya Lul, Brylee Hempey and Kyley Vondrak to win the shuttle hurdle relays in 1:10.73.
East's Alex Radcliffe won the 800 in 2:26.52. Kaia Downs won the 1,500 in 5:05.06. Radcliffe and Downs teamed up with Karlee Phillips and Katie Lammers to win the 4x800 in 10:09.71.
East's Sydney Helt won the 3,000 in 11:58.14.
Le Mars' Karlee Schiff won the 400 hurdles in 1:12.43. Lilly McNaughton won the long jump with a distance of 15-8.
SB-L's Madison Harms won the high jump after clearing 5-4.
Heelan's Madison Jochum won the 200 in 26.77. Jochum also won the 400 in 59.03. Jochum teamed with Mia Conley, Hannah Hutchinson and Amber Aesoph to win the 4x400 in 4:03.44.
West's Holly Duax won the 100 in 12.30. Duax teamed up with Makayla Mozak, Lily Juhnke and Braedyn Downs to win the 4x100 relay in 50.33. Then those four won the sprint medley in 1:55.31.
North's Hailey Hoogers won the discus with a toss of 114-5 and she won the shot put with a throw of 35-8.75.
North's team of Leila Quintanilla, Adriel Simien, Mia Norton and Nicole Zuehl won the distance medley relay in 4:29.05.
OABCIG girls dominate at West Monona
ONAWA, Iowa – The OABCIG girls track team won the West Monona meet on Tuesday with 142 team points, and it was well ahead of the runner-up, which was Logan-Magnolia (111).
The Falcons took home eight event wins, including a sweep of the hurdle races. Falcons senior Ashley Lindner won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.68 seconds while senior Kirsten Dausel won the 400 hurdles in 1 minute, 18.06 seconds.
Other OABCIG winners include: sophomore Morgan Godbersen won the 200 in 28.13; 4x100 relay (52.81); 4x2 (1:50.18); 4x8 (11:16); sprint medley relay (1:57.12) and Sydney Durbin in the high jump, as she cleared the bar at 5 feet, 2 inches.
Meanwhile, Whiting senior Kennedy Cooper had the fastest time in the 100 in 13.08 seconds. West Monona’s 4x4 team won in 4:30.62 ahead of the Falcons.
In the field events, Spartans junior Lexi Lander won the shot put with a throw of 34 feet, 3 ½ inches. MVAOCOU’s Ellen Mallory had the farthest discus throw (114-1).
KP/WC girls, Hinton boys win titles
KINGSLEY, Iowa -- The Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central girls team scored 179 points to win the Panther Wildcat Relay on Monday. Hinton scored 147 points to edge KP/WC for the boys title.
For the girls, Gehlen Catholic finished in second place with 117 points and Akron-Westfield finished in third with 85 points. Newell-Fonda scored 64 points, Westwood had 49, Hinton had 39.5, Siouxland Christian had 35.5, Sheldon had eight and Remsen St. Mary's had six points.
KP/WC's Erika Kuntz won the 400-meter dash in 1:00.53 and she won the 800-meter run in 2:32.23. Kuntz then teamed up with Madison Goodwin, Paige Kuchel and Jayde Barto to win the 4x400-meter relay in 4:13.83. Kuntz, Goodwin and Barto teamed with Aubree Bell in the sprint medley for a win in 1:56.13.
Goodwin, Kuchel and Barto teamed with Skylar Hannah to win the 4x200-meter relay in 1:51.42. Goodwin and Kuchel teamed with Makayla Archer and Sarahy Hamann to win the distance medley in 4:45.07.
KP/WC's Lynsey Countryman won the 1,500-meter run in 5:43.39. Sarah Putze won the 3,000-meter run in 12:35.25. Camrin Baird won the high jump after clearing 5-0. Emily Kraft won the shot put with a toss of 35-4.
Gehlen Catholic's Sydney Livermore won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.02. Livermore teamed up with Tiffany Woeredehoff, Katelyn Langel and Kate Hill to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:11.38.
GC's Molly Roder won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:14.18. Elliotte Herbst won the long jump with a distance of 14-4.5.
A-W's Shaylee Siebens won the 100-meter dash in 12.95 seconds and then won the 200-meter dash in 27.69. Siebens teamed with Chloee Colt, Tori Nemesio and Hailey Wilken to win the 4x100 in 55.01.
A-W's Jayla Berg won the discus with a toss of 96 feet even.
Newell-Fonda's Macy Sievers, Camryn Wilken, Megan Morenz and Bailey Sievers won the 4x800-meter relay in 10:42.96.
For the boys, Gehlen Catholic was third with 117.5 points and Akron-Westfield was fourth with 64. Siouxland Christian scored 47.5 points, Newell-Fonda had 40, Remsen St. Mary's scored 12 and Sheldon had 10 points.
Hinton's Thomas Bishop wont he 110 hurdles in 17.12. Bishop teamed with Micah Kaiser, Justin Faith and Steven Greigg to win the sprint medley in 1:41.60.
Hinton's team of Kaiser, Travis Miller, Jaden Anderson and Gabe Clark won the 4x800 in 9:07.62. Feith teamed up with Jack Wolff, Rod Uhl and Christy Moffatt to win the distance medley in 4:11.90. Bishop also teamed with Aiden Brock, Keanen Wieseler and Kyle Brighton to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:06.72.
Wieseler also won the high jump after clearing 6-2.
Hinton's Caleb Trierweiler won the shot put with a toss of 42-9.5.
KP/WC's Ethan Copeland won the 200 in 23.95 and then he won the 400 in 52.43. Copeland also won the long jump with a distance of 19-10.75.Copeland teamed up with Damon Schmid, Mitchell Countryman and Preston Pfaffle to win the 4x100 in 46.37.
Gehlen Catholic's Will Roder won the 1,600 in 4:43.24 and 3,200 in 10:22.16.
Gehlen Catholic's Carson Tesch won the 800 in 2:13.31. Isaac Vaske won the 400 hurdles in 58.76.
Derek Nilles, Jeff Augustine, Ryan Livermore and Adam Schuch won the 4x200 for Gehlen Catholic in 1:40.09. Then Augustine teamed with Vaske, Dylan Lehmann and Ethan Peters to win the 4x400 in 3:40.38.
A-W's Leighton Blake won the 100 in 12.03. Levi Hemmelrich won the discus with a toss of 120-5.