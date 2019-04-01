SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys track team won the Warrior Relay title as the Warriors scored 139 points, edging Harlan by a point. Harlan won the girls title with 159 points.
The Bishop Heelan boys finished in third place with 107 points, OA-BCIG was fourth with 68, Le Mars was fifth with 60 and Hinton was sixth with 54.
Jorma Schwedler had a big day for SB-L as he swept the individual events. He won the 100-meter dash in 11.35 seconds, he won the 200-meter dash in 22.88 and he won the 400-meter dash in 50.33.
Schwedler teamed up with Zach Shultz, Sam DeMoss and Britton Delperdang to win the 4x100 relay in 44.80. Shultz, DeMoss and Delperdang teamed up with Josh Stangel to win the sprint medley in 1:39.78.
Max Murphy won both hurdle events. He finished first in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.88 and he won 400-meter hurdles in 58.90. Murphy then joined Austin Freiberg, Matthew Hansen and Nathan Verros to win the shuttle hurdle relays in 1:00.03.
Gabe Hanneman won the 800-meter dash in 2:12.40. Hannemann teamed up with Payden Hofer, Carson Gaul and Easton Ritz to win the 4x800 in 8:26.19.
Heelan's Charlie Saulsbury won the 1,600-meter relay in 4:48.24. Saulsbury teamed up with Drew Olson, Luke Longval and Deonte Walker to win the distance medley in 3:47.25.
Kobe Clayborne won the shot put with a toss of 49-feet, 5-inches.
OA-BCIG's William Grote won the high jump after clearing 6-0.
For the girls, Le Mars finished in second place with 135 points. OA-BCIG was third with 114, Sergeant Bluff-Luton was fourth with 102, Heelan was fifth with 49 and Hinton was sixth with 22.
Le Mars' Maddie Hurt won the 1,500-meter run in 5:22.00. Kady Leusink won the 100 hurdles in 17.42 and Karlee Schiff won the 400 hurdles in 1:13.85.
Lilly McNaughton won the long jump with a distance of 14-6.
The team of Chloe Calhoun, Emily Carlson, Kara Albrecht and Haylee Cooper teamed up to win the 4x400 relay for Le Mars in 4:21.49. Cooper, Calhoun, Albrecht and Avery Pratt won the distance medley in 4:39.56.
OA-BCIG's Anna Winterrowd won both the 100 and the 200. She crossed the line in the 100 in 12.72 and she was first in the 200 in 27.03. Winterrowd teamed up with Sarah Cotton, Sydney Durbin and Morgan Godbersen to win the 4x100 in 52.41. Winterrowd, Cotton, Godbersen and Kirsten Dausel won the 4x200 relay in 1:51.97.
Durbin won the high jump after clearing 5-4.
SB-L's Brooklyn Huberty won the 400 in 1:02.53. Huberty teamed up with Chloe Black, Emma Salker and Maddie Hinkel to win the sprint medley relay in 1:56.04.
Heelan's Madison Jochum won the 800 in 2:24.95. Ella Skinner won the shot put with a toss of 34-1.
East, West compete in Yankton
The East and West track teams competed at a quadrangular in Yankton on Tuesday.
For the West girls, Holly Duax won the 100-meter dash in 11.90 seconds, a half-second faster than second place. Duax also won the 200-meter dash in impressive fashion, finishing in 24.90, a second a half faster than second place.
Hope Wagner won the shot put after tossing 38-feet, 9-inches.
West won the 4x100-meter relay in 51.10.
For the East girls, Kaia Downs won 800-meter run in 2:25.30, almost four seconds faster than second place. Downs also won the 1,600-meter run in 5:36.10, eight seconds faster than second place.
Laken Gardner won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.50. Kirsten Sykes won the high jump after clearing 5-0.
East won the 4x800 relay in 10:46.80.
For the East boys, Ardell Inlay won the 100 in 10.50. Inlay also won the long jump with a distance of 21-5.5, almost two feet further than second place.
Blake Wiederhold won the shot put with a toss of 46-10.25.
East won the 4x100 relay in 43.70 and the Black Raiders won the 4x200 relay in 1:33.10. East also won the 4x800 relay in 9:23.90.
For the West boys, D.J. Hudson won the 400 in 56.10.
KP/WC boys, girls win MMCRU Relays
MARCUS, Iowa -- Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central swept the MMCRU Coed Relays on Monday. KP/WC won the girls division with 205.33 points. In the boys division, KP/WC scored 155 points for first place.
Akron-Westfield finished in second place in the girls division with 120 points and MMCRU was third with 117.33 points. George-Little Rocks scored 48 points, Siouxland Christian had 30.33 points and Remsen St. Mary's had 18 points.
KP/WC's Erika Kuntz won the 400-meter dash and then added the 800-meter dash to her first-place finishes. Kuntz won the 400 in 1:04.60 and she won the 800 in 2:35.74.
Madison Goodwin, Skylar Hannah, Paige Kuchel and Jayde Barto teamed up to win the 4x200-meter relay in 1:54.99.
Then Kuntz, Goodwin, Kuchel and Barto went on to win the 4x400-meter relay in 4:24.25. Those same four also won the sprint medley relay in 2:01.07.
Lynsey Countryman won the 1,500-meter run in 5:44.59. Countryman teamed up with Sarah Hamann, Makayla Archer and Kalyn Cameron to win the 4x800 in 11:00.97.
Emily Kraft won the shot put with a toss of 34-feet, 2-inches. She also won the discus with a toss of 95-3.
Aubree Bell won the long jump with a distance of 14-9.5.
Akron-Westfield's Shaylee Siebens won the 100-meter dash in 13.06 seconds and then she won the 200-meter dash in 28.04.
Tori Nemesio won the 100-meter hurdles in 19.72. Nemesio and Siebens combined with Chloee Colt and Hailey Wilken to win the 4x100 relay in 56.26. Nemesio also teamed up with Neveah Beyer, Sarah Ritz and McKenna Moats to win the shuttle hurdle relays in 1:22.18.
MMCRU's Kaitlyn Goth won the 3,000-meter run in 12:06.49. Goth teamed up with Ellie Reuter, Haley Schwarz and Darley Carrillo to win the distance medley in 4:58.73.
Faith Olson won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:23.32. Emily Dreckman won the high jump after clearing 4-10.
For the boys, after KP/WC, Siouxland Christian finished in second place with 116 points. George-Little Rock was third with 97 points and Akron-Westfield was fourth with 92 points. MMCRU scored 52 points and Remsen St. Mary's had 34 points.
KP/WC's Ethan Copeland was a dual individual winner. He finished first in the 200-meter dash in 23.83 and then he won the 400-meter dash in 52.94. Copeland teamed up with Damon Schmid, Mitchell Countryman and Preston Pfaffle to win the 4x100-meter relay in 47.12.
Copeland also went on to win the long jump with a distance of 18-6.75.
Jalen Spink won the 800-meter run in 2:21.51.
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson won the 1,600-meter run in 4:49.70 and then he won the 3,200-meter run in 10:12.77. Anderson then teamed up with Taylor Putman, Caleb Terhark and Payton Mauldin to win the distance medley relay in 3:56.41.
Terhark and Mauldin teamed with Matt Haken, Martin Macias won the 4x400-meter relay in 3:49.87.
Terhark also won the high jump after clearing 5-6. Haken also won the discus with a toss of 145-6.
Siouxland Christian's Austin Yanney won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.02 and then he won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:03.37.
Akron-Westfield's Leighton Blake won the 100-meter dash in 12.04.
A-W's team of Dominic Trobough, Tanner DeRochie, Dallas Smith and Chris Steffen won the sprint medley relay in 1:44.70. Trobough and Steffen teamed with Josh Armstrong and Aydin Dicks to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:09.87.
MMCRU's team of Brett Staab, Jacob Brimm, Zachary Schmid and Lucas Sanchez won the 4x800-meter relay in 9:40.01.
Jordan Marks won the shot put with a toss of 41-9.
Remsen St. Mary's team of Jeremy Koenck, Blaine Harpenaue, Damen Brownmiller and Austin Jensen won the 4x200-meter relay in 1:41.64.