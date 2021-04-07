PREP TRACK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls, OABCIG boys win Warriors Relays

SERGEANT BLUFF — Monte Larsen counted the days — 689, to be exact — between the 2019 state track meet and the Warriors Relays, which were held on the Sergeant Bluff-Luton campus on Tuesday night.
It turned out that the two meets had something in common: A team victory.
The Warriors girls took the top spot on Tuesday, recording 148 points to start off the season.
SB-L had 11 first- or second-place finishes.
Nya Lul helped the Warriors with two of those first-place finishes, as the Warriors senior placed first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.32 seconds, then she was part of the shuttle hurdle relay team that turned in a time of 1:15.54.
Sophia Karras won the 800-meter dash in 2:34.49, ahead of Bishop Heelan’s Scarlett Walsh by a quarter of a second.
The Warriors won four relays, too. They won the 4x200 relay in 1:54.63.
Then, SB-L took the top spot in the sprint medley relay with a time of 1:56.88, as well as the 4x800 with a time of 10:44.70.
In the field events, Tessa Smith won with a throw of 103 feet, 8 inches.
“I was impressed all the way around,” Larsen said. “We haven’t had the most powerful teams for girls for track in years. I think I’ve been here for seven years for track and we are just solid everywhere. It’s just been one or two events, but we have depth in every area. It’s awesome, and they’re having fun too, which is the best part about it. They want to win, and that’s fun.”
Larsen believes that the relays may be the strongest part of the team.
“We just want to see where we’re at and build from there,” Larsen said. “Track is a sport of nerves. We eased up and we’re looking for effort. We’re looking to see who wants those spots and who is going to work for them.”
The Warriors boys, who won the 3A title in 2019, placed fourth at Tuesday’s meet wiht 96 points. OABCIG won with 124 points, edging Harlan by one point.
Le Mars was third at 119.5 points. Collin Boehmer won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:01.24.
Le Mars' distance medley relay squad also came out victorious, as the quartet of KC Hitchcock, Colton Hoag, Alex Allen and Cael Kass won the race in 3:53.50.
The boys know that the runners who led them to the state title are well past graduation, so it’s time to rebuild.
Larsen is eager to see the younger corps of runners step up.
“We have kids in every area, and we’re figuring out things,” Larsen said. “Not having last year hurts. It’s all new events. It’s all new. It’s two years of not competing. There’s a lot of patience involved. We know we’re going to have these kinds of years.”
The Warriors won in three events, and state cross country qualifier Carlos Rodriguez was part of two of those wins.
Rodriguez, a Warriors junior, won the 1,600 run with a time of 5:02.10. Then, Rodriguez was part of the 4x800 team that won in 8:58.82.
Warriors senior Majok Majouk won in the high jump with a leap of 5-foot-10.
Bishop Heelan’s boys placed fifth with 79 points while Heelan’s girls were sixth with 64 points.
Hinton also sent its track teams to the meet. The Blackhawks girls were fourth with 88 points. Freshman Kaci Allen won the 3,000 (12:44) and Anna Coffee won the high jump (5-4).
The boys were sixth with 41.5 points.
OABCIG’s win was a surprise
When asked whether Tuesday’s team win was a surprise, Falcons coach Travis Chizek said it was a welcomed one.
The Falcons set up each meet lineup based on the schedule and competition, and Chizek set it up well for the second meet of the season.
Next week, the Falcons have three meets, including one down in Harlan, which they closely edged at SB-L. They’ll also run at the Sioux City Relays next weekend.
“The big thing is that we didn’t know how good our sophomores were,” Chizek said. “So, we didn’t see them last year. We’ve had success with them in other sports, but to have Gabe Winterrowd jump almost 20 feet in the long jump, and be a part of the 4x1. Beckett (DeJean) and Treyten (Kolar), they competed well in the high jump (second and fourth, respectively). I had no idea where they were going to be in the 110 high hurdles. It’s just a crazy thing.”