PREP TRACK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls, OABCIG boys win Warriors Relays

SERGEANT BLUFF — Monte Larsen counted the days — 689, to be exact — between the 2019 state track meet and the Warriors Relays, which were held on the Sergeant Bluff-Luton campus on Tuesday night.

It turned out that the two meets had something in common: A team victory.

The Warriors girls took the top spot on Tuesday, recording 148 points to start off the season.

SB-L had 11 first- or second-place finishes.

Nya Lul helped the Warriors with two of those first-place finishes, as the Warriors senior placed first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.32 seconds, then she was part of the shuttle hurdle relay team that turned in a time of 1:15.54.

Sophia Karras won the 800-meter dash in 2:34.49, ahead of Bishop Heelan’s Scarlett Walsh by a quarter of a second.

The Warriors won four relays, too. They won the 4x200 relay in 1:54.63.

Then, SB-L took the top spot in the sprint medley relay with a time of 1:56.88, as well as the 4x800 with a time of 10:44.70.

In the field events, Tessa Smith won with a throw of 103 feet, 8 inches.