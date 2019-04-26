SOUTH SIOUX -- The South Sioux girls track team finished in second place at its own invite on Thursday.
Columbus won both titles, scoring 156 points for the girls title and 170 for the boys title.
For the girls, South Sioux's relay team of Trista Harsma, Megan Hansen, Marybeth Rasmussen and McKenna Sims won race in 51.66 seconds.
South Sioux's Nya Diew won the discus with a toss of 143-feet, 1-inch.
East's Alex Radcliffe won the 800-meter run in 2:29.51.
Radcliffe teamed with Karlee Phillips, Katie Lammers and Karlie Stoos to win the 4x800 relay in 10:36.54.
For the boys, South Sioux's Brad Hartnett won the shot put with a toss of 49-8.25.
North's Luke Benson won the 800-meter run in 2:05.51. Jaysen Bousers won the 1,600-meter run in 4:40.28 and he won the 3,200-meter run in 10:13.73.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's team of Payden Hofer, Drew Marksbury, Nick Muller and Conner Groves won the 4x800 relay in 8:38.69.
West's team of Ezekial Turner, T.T. Quintana, Riliegh Belt and Nick Puente won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:08.03.
K-P/WC, OABCIG WIN MVAOCOU TITLES: The Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central girls won the team title at the MVAOCOU meet with 171 points and the OABCIG boys scored 131 to win the title.
For the girls, K-P/WC's Erick Kuntz won the 400-meter run in 1:02.80 and she won the 800 in 2:31.72. Aubree Bell won the 100 in 13.73 seconds.
Bell teamed with Skylar Hannah, Paige Kuchel and Jayde Barto to win the 4x100 relay in 53.36. Kuchel, Hannah and Barto teamed with Madison Goodwin to win the 4x200 relay in 1:51.65. Those four won the 4x400 relay in 4:20.44. Bell, Goodwin, Barto and Kuntz won the sprint medley in 1:55.48.
K-P/WC's team of Sarahy Hamann, Lynsey Countryman, Kalyn Cameron and Makayla Archer won the 4x800 relay in 10:46.88.
Denison-Schleswig's Jaime Ibarra won the 100 hurdles in 17.49.
Ibarra teamed with Kira Langenfield, Hannah Neeman and Kennedy Marten to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:12.64.
For the boys, OABCIG's Cooper DeJean won the 100 in 11.61 and he won the 200 in 23.54. DeJean added a win in the field events by claiming the long jump title with a distance of 20-3. Ben Bergman won the 400 hurdles in 58.59.
Bergman teamed with Quintin Cranston, Cameron Sharkey and William Grote to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:05.81.
Denison-Schleswig's Jack Mendlik won the 400 in 52.80 and he won the 800 in 2:10.57.
Mendlik teamed with Kevin Sabin, Terrance Weah and Charlie Weibers to win the sprint medley relay in 1:39.37.
Lawton-Bronson's team of Max Fluent, Sam Roder, Adam Fillipi and Cade Petersen won the 4x100 in 46.03. Fluent, Fillipi and Roder teamed with Hayden Dahlhauser to win the 4x200 relay in 1:36.04. Dahlhauser, Fillipi and Pederen teamed with Dillon Hennings won the 4x400 relay in 3:40.33.
MVAOCOU's Weston Beeson won the 1,600 in 5:02.25.
Beeson teamed with Cameron O'Connell, Kolby Nutt and Will Forbes to win the 4x800 relay in 8:52.78.