BEATRICE, Neb. -- The South Sioux girls track and field team scored 121.5 points and finished in second place in the River City Conference track and field meet on Thursday.
Beatrice won the meet with 154.5 points.
The South Sioux girls finished with six total champs and set three RCC records.
Nya Diew won discus with a toss of 152-feet, 6-inches, which is an RCC record. Diew went on to win shot put with a toss of 43-1, which is an RCC record.
Megan Hansen became a three-time RCC champion in the 100 hurdles when she won the event in 15.26. She was well ahead of second place, which finished in 16.73. Hansen went on to win the 300 hurdles in 49.30.
South Sioux's 4x100 relay team won the event in 51.73.
Tasha Freiberg won the high jump after clearing 5-2.
Kenna Comstock finished second in the pole vault after clearing 9-6, just missing out on first place based on jumps. Comstock's 9-6 tied the RCC record and set the South Sioux record.
The South Sioux boys finished in third place with 82 points. Skutt Catholic
Brad Hartett won the boys shot put with a toss of 47-2.5.
The South Sioux 4x800 relay team of Juan Balderas, Dylan McGuire, Diego Perez and Ahmed Bare won the event in 8:29.84.