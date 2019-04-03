ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Spirit Lake won both the boys and girls Class A divisions while Sibley-Ocheyedan won the boys B division and Unity Christian the girls B at the MOC-Floyd Valley track and field meet Tuesday evening.
Spirit Lake got a win in the 800 from Mason McCaffery and Joe Waters took the 110 hurdles and ran on the Indians' winning shuttle hurdle relay unit. Spirit Lake also claimed the sprint medley and Kolby Richeter won the long jump.
The Indian girls got a win from Kortney Delperdang in the 3,000 run and also claimed the 4x100 relay to take the title.
Rylan Marco led the Sibley-Ocheyedan boys with a win in the 100 while Trevin Wasmund took the 400 hurdles. The General boys also won the 4x200 relay and the distance medley and Grant Brouwer took the high jump. Dalton Marco also claimed the discus for S-O.
In Unity Christian's girls' win, Mikayla Turek won the 400 and long jump while Elsie Bartels won the 3,000.
SB-L boys win Warrior Relays
Below are the results from the SB-L Warrior Relays held Tuesday in Sergeant Bluff.