PREP TRACK: West;s Juhnke, Michael Duax complete 100-meter dash sweeps at MRAC meet

SIOUX CITY — West High School junior Lily Juhnke is usually behind teammate Holly Duax while she’s running the 100-meter dash.
Juhnke was out in front on Thursday night during the Missouri River Conference meet at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
Juhnke won the race with a time of 12.85 seconds, beating Council Bluffs Lincoln’s Jillian Shanks with a time of 13.51.
Duax didn’t run that particular race, but she did come out a conference champion in the 400-meter dash.
Duax won the 400 in 57.41, ahead of East counterpart Kaia Downs by more than four seconds (61.43).
Here’s a look at the other top-2 event placings throughout the meet, before The Journal went to press:
Girls sprint medley relay: Le Mars — led by Mya Kibby, Stella Hector, Katie Cunningham and Madi Huls — won in 1:54.71. Bishop Heelan was second (1:55.17).
Boys sprint medley relay: Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s crew of Kaden Smith, Matthew Schwedler, Parker Kaler and Ashton Verdoorn won in 1:38.52. The Bulldogs were second (1:39.62).
Girls 3,000: Downs set a new meet record, running it in 10:48.93. She broke Kierra McKernan’s six-year-old record. North’s Elizabeth Jordan was second (11:42.07).
Boys 3,200: North freshman Natnael Kifle won with a time of 9:59.80. He won by 20 seconds, as North senior Jaysen Bouwers was done in 10:19.
Girls 4x800: SB-L’s quartet of Sophia Karras, Brynn Wolf, Blla Brester and Maddie Hinkel won in 10:11.85. North was second, exactly 3 seconds later.
Boys 4x800: North won with a new meet record of 8:06.60. The four Stars in that race were Issa Aman, Yemane Kifle, Will Lohr and Gabe Nash. Le Mars placed second (8:38.92).
Boys SHR: Le Mars won that race in 63.09. The four Bulldogs there were Reece Spieler, Konnor Calhoun, David Leusink and Riley Sadoski. North placed second (67.76).
Girls SHR: The Bulldogs quartet of Savannah Manley, Liberty Larson, Sophie Buhman and Lilly McNaughton won in 71.51. They edged East, which finished in 73.57.
Boys 100: West senior Michael Duax won with a time of 11.25 seconds. He beat North senior Dante Hansen (11.40).
Girls distance medley relay: Heelan’s group of Joslyn Verzal, Madison Demke, Mia Conley and Grace Mahaney won this race in 4:25.78. SB-L was second (4:32.75).
Boys DMR: North got the conference title with a time of 3:43.29. The four Stars were Kieran Philpotts, Austin McClain, Colin Greenwell and Bouwers. Heelan placed second (3:45.47).
Boys 400: Verdoorn won in 51.75, beating Michael Duax in 51.84.
Girls discus: North senior Caitlyn Miller won with a throw of 123 feet, 9 inches. She beat SB-L senior Tessa Smith (107-7).
Girls long jump: East senior Lineya Wells won with a leap of 16 feet, 8.25 inches. She edged McNaughton, who was 1/4 of an inch shy of tying Wells.
Boys long jump: The Crusaders took the top-two spots here. Aiden Kuehl won at 21-1.50; Keyontre Clark was the runner-up in 21-0.50.
Girls high jump: Heelan’s Taylor Jochum won at the 5-1 mark while East junior Kyley Vondrak was runner-up at 5-0.
Boys high jump: Lincoln senior Noah Sandbothe was the winner at 5-10; Le Mars sophomore Sione Fifita was second at 5-8.