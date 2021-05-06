PREP TRACK: West;s Juhnke, Michael Duax complete 100-meter dash sweeps at MRAC meet

Boys 3,200: North freshman Natnael Kifle won with a time of 9:59.80. He won by 20 seconds, as North senior Jaysen Bouwers was done in 10:19.

Girls 4x800: SB-L’s quartet of Sophia Karras, Brynn Wolf, Blla Brester and Maddie Hinkel won in 10:11.85. North was second, exactly 3 seconds later.

Boys 4x800: North won with a new meet record of 8:06.60. The four Stars in that race were Issa Aman, Yemane Kifle, Will Lohr and Gabe Nash. Le Mars placed second (8:38.92).

Boys SHR: Le Mars won that race in 63.09. The four Bulldogs there were Reece Spieler, Konnor Calhoun, David Leusink and Riley Sadoski. North placed second (67.76).

Girls SHR: The Bulldogs quartet of Savannah Manley, Liberty Larson, Sophie Buhman and Lilly McNaughton won in 71.51. They edged East, which finished in 73.57.

Boys 100: West senior Michael Duax won with a time of 11.25 seconds. He beat North senior Dante Hansen (11.40).

Girls distance medley relay: Heelan’s group of Joslyn Verzal, Madison Demke, Mia Conley and Grace Mahaney won this race in 4:25.78. SB-L was second (4:32.75).