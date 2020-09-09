PREP VOLLEYBALL: Central Lyon sweeps Spirit Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School volleyball team got 16 kills from Emma Salker to down the North Stars 25-10, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21 on Tuesday.

Abby Mosier also had 13 kills while Maddie Hinkel had 10 kills and 24 assists. Madison Wilcoxson also had 17 assists.

Mia Gamet had 16 digs Maddie Hinkel 13 for SB-L.

CENTRAL LYON 3, SPIRIT LAKE 0: The Central Lyon High School volleyball team recorded a sweep on Wednesday on the road at Spirit Lake.

The Lions (2-2) swept the Indians (5-11) by set scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-8.

Regan Van Wyhe led the Lions with 10 kills, a block and 15 digs. Dionne Jansma had seven kills and 10 digs.

Afton Schlumbohm had a team-high 26 digs for Central Lyon and eight digs.

Spirit Lake's top hitter was junior Elsie Parriot, as she had eight of the Indians' 21 kills. Brooke Smith had four kills.

Smith also had two blocks in the loss.

Maci Higgins had 30 digs.