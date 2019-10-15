SIOUX CITY — East High School senior Chloe Kramer broke a school record on Tuesday, as the Black Raiders swept West 25-10, 25-19, 25-12.
Kramer is now the school's all-time leader with assists. She earned 17 on Tuesday to make her total 1,848. She broke Allson Padomek's record, which was 1,806. Padomek played for East from 2004 to 2006.
Alex Radcliffe led East with eight kills, and Radcliffe also scored five aces against the Wolverines.
Lineya Wells and Addie Harris both had six kills.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 3, BISHOP HEELAN 0: No. 1 Class 4A Sergeant Bluff-Luton completed its third straight unbeaten run in Missouri River Conference play sweeping Bishop Heelan 25-15, 25-12, 25-18 on its home court Tuesday evening.
The Warriors improved to 31-2 entered a pair of non-conference matches with No. 9 Class 5A Ankeny Centennial and No. 7 Class 3A Carroll Kuemper in Ankeny Thursday. Stats were not available for Sergeant Bluff-Luton at press time.
Bishop Heelan (8-21) got 13 digs from Kiana Fjeldheim and nine from Ava Higman while Avery Nelson and Grace Nelson had six digs each and two block assists. Kenley Meis also had a solo block for the Crusaders, who host the Heelan Classic this Saturday.
Megan Callahan had four aces and a team-high seven digs.
DAKOTA VALLEY 3, LENNOX 0: Ally Beresford, this week's Metro Athlete of the Week for the Panthers, had 45 assists to help DV beat Lennox 25-8, 25-21 and 25-21.
Rachel Rosenquist led the Panthers 925-2) with 11 kills while Rachel Wente had nine.
Taylor Wilshire picked up 15 digs and Rosenquist had 13.
Sam Archer had three aces.
You have free articles remaining.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 3, CHEROKEE 0: The top-ranked Wolfpack swept the Braves in Lakes Conference play, 25-13, 25-6 and 25-14.
Macay Van't Hul led Western Christian (30-5) with nine kills while Emma Westphal had six.
Olivia Granstra had 23 assists and 14 digs. Ally Postma earned four aces and 12 digs.
DAKOTA VALLEY 3, LENNOX 0: Rachel Rosenquist had 11 kills and 13 digs to lead the No. 1 Class A Panthers to a Dakota XII Conference volleyball win over the Orioles in match played in North Sioux City Tuesday. Game scores were 25-8, 25-21, 25-21.
Rachel Wente also had nine kills and Sophia Atchison eight for Dakota Valley (25-2). Ally Beresford also had 45 assists and Taylor Wilshire led DV with 15 digs. Rianna Fillipi had 11 kills for Lennox (9-10).
Both teams will participate in the Dakota XII Conference tournament in Dell Rapids Saturday.
BOYDEN-HULL 3, CENTRAL LYON 0: The No. 9 Comets got their second win over the No. 11 Lions in the last four days, taking a 25-21, 28-26, 20-25, 25-16 decision in a Siouxland Conference volleyball match played in Hull Tuesday.
The teams played in the Western Christian Tournament Saturday with Boyden-Hull sweeping a best-of-three match.
Sutton Schlumbohm had 20 kills and Kiley Metzger 35 assists for the Lions (21-10). Boyden-Hull improved to 21-9.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 3, WEST SIOUX 0: The Westerners improved to 15-7 on the season with a 25-8, 25-16, 25-21 War Eagle Conference volleyball sweep of the Falcons in a match held in Akron Tuesday.
Kailee Tucker had 10 kills to lead Akron-Westfield while Natalie Nielsen added nine kills and six block assists. Kenna Van Eldik also had seven kills and two aces for A-W. Jaden Harris had 24 assists and Autumn Bundy eight digs for the winners.