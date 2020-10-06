PREP VOLLEYBALL: Council Bluffs Lincoln sweeps West

Hayden Helmensen had a team-high 26 assists for the Lions.

Helmensen had 15 digs, Kaylee Davis had 13 and Jansma had 10.

Whitney Waagmeester had two solo blocks for Central Lyon. With the win, the Lions are 5-9. West Lyon drops to 10-8.

FLANDREAU 3, BERESFORD 1: Flandreau downed the Watchdogs 25-18, 14-25, 25-8, 25-19 in a prep volleyball match Tuesday.

Larissa Tiedeman had six aces kills and Becca Tiedeman eight kills to lead Beresford (1-12).

UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, HINTON 0: The Knights stayed unbeaten in War Eagle Conference play with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 win in Orange City Tuesday.

Gracie Schoonhoven had 11 kills and Emma Byker 32 assists for Unity Christian (11-3).

LATE MONDAY

OKOBOJI 3, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 1: A quarter for Pioneers had four kills to lead a balanced attack in a 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 come from behind win in Siouxland Conference volleyball action Monday in Milford.