PREP VOLLEYBALL: Council Bluffs Lincoln sweeps West

SIOUX CITY — Council Bluffs Lincoln recorded a 25-11, 25-18, 25-7 volleyball sweep in Missouri River Conference action at West High Tuesday.
Maya Augustine had three kills and Haley Gruis nine digs to lead West (3-9) while Eneyada Vasquez had 12 assists and Tayden Fairbanks two ace serves.
West is at Cherokee Thursday.
BISHOP HEELAN 3, LE MARS 0: Avery Nelson and Grace Nelson each had a team-high seven kills in the 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 win.
Avery Nelson also had two blocks.
Crusaders sophomore Lauren LaFleur had six kills.
Senior Anesa Davenport had 17 digs. Ellie Gengler recorded 16 assists.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 3, STORM LAKE 0: Abby Verburg had 16 kills and Sienna Moss 10 kills to lead No. 1 Class 2A Western Christian to a 25-9, 25-12, 25-9 Lakes Conference volleyball win in Hull Tuesday.
Jaylin VanDyken and Sierra Nielsen had 15 and 12 assists, receptively and Hanna Kollis 14 digs for the Wolfpack (18-8).
CENTRAL LYON 3, WEST LYON 0: The Lions swept the Wildcats by set scores of 25-23, 25-23 and 25-22.
Regan Van Wyhe and Dionne Jansma led Central Lyon with eight kills. Van Wyhe led the Lions with 19 digs, too.
Hayden Helmensen had a team-high 26 assists for the Lions.
Helmensen had 15 digs, Kaylee Davis had 13 and Jansma had 10.
Whitney Waagmeester had two solo blocks for Central Lyon. With the win, the Lions are 5-9. West Lyon drops to 10-8.
FLANDREAU 3, BERESFORD 1: Flandreau downed the Watchdogs 25-18, 14-25, 25-8, 25-19 in a prep volleyball match Tuesday.
Larissa Tiedeman had six aces kills and Becca Tiedeman eight kills to lead Beresford (1-12).
UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, HINTON 0: The Knights stayed unbeaten in War Eagle Conference play with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 win in Orange City Tuesday.
Gracie Schoonhoven had 11 kills and Emma Byker 32 assists for Unity Christian (11-3).
LATE MONDAY
OKOBOJI 3, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 1: A quarter for Pioneers had four kills to lead a balanced attack in a 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 come from behind win in Siouxland Conference volleyball action Monday in Milford.
Olivia Lorenzen, Ally Peters, Megan Titterington and Montana Wilson combined for 16 of Okoboji's 20 kills and Emma Larson had 13 assists. Elli Hansen and Makenna Helmers had 15 and 14 digs, respectively for the Pioneers (11-14).
RIVER VALLEY 3, STORM LAKE ST.MARY'S 0: Beau Todd had 10 kills and Katrina Todd 23 assists to lead the Wolverines to a non-conference volleyball win in Correctionville Monday.
Danika DeWitt had 11 digs to lead River Valley on defense. The Wolverines are now 6-14.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!