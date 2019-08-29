SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Dakota Valley opened its volleyball season with a straight sets 25-17, 25-15, 25-21 win over Sioux Falls Lincoln in a non-conference match Thursday evening.
The Panthers got a dozen kills from sophomore Sophia Atchison while Rachel Rosenquist chipped in with nine kills, 23 digs and four blocks. Setter Ally Beresford had 25 assists while Sammi Archer led Dakota Valley with 23 digs.
Dakota Valley returns to action Tuesday hosting Tri-Valley.
HINTON 3, STORM LAKE 0: The Blackhawks got six kills apiece from Anna Coffee and Sara Schoenrock on their way to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 sweep of the Tornadoes in Storm Lake Thursday.
Jadyn Case also had four ace serves and Schoenrock 1 assists for Hinton (1-0). Coffee also had three solo blocks while Emily Small had two solo and one assist block.