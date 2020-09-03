PREP VOLLEYBALL: Dakota Valley sweeps Elk-Point Jefferson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Rachel Rosenquist and Sophie Tuttle each had nine kills Thursday to help lead the Dakota Valley High School volleyball team to a three-set sweep over Elk-Point Jefferson.

The Panthers (3-0) beat EP-J (1-2) by set scores of 25-12, 25-15 and 25-18.

Rosenquist also had two blocks.

Logan Miller had 37 assists for the Panthers, while Taylor Wilshire had a team-high 17 digs. Sam Archer also had 11 digs.

Miller and Wilshire also had two aces.

Josie Curry led EP-J with six kills, a block, two digs and two aces.

Danica Torez had four kills, 12 digfs and a block.

HEELAN 3, EAST 2: The Crusaders won with set scores of 25-23, 22-25, 17-25, 27-25 and 15-13.

Avery Nelson led the Crusaders with 13 kills, while Joslyn Verzal had seven kills and Kenley Meis had six.

Ellie Gengler had a team-high 20 assists and Jordyn Knapp had 10. Gengler also had three aces for the Crusaders.

Crusaders senior Anesa Davenport led with 26 digs, and Verzal had 16.