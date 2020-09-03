PREP VOLLEYBALL: Dakota Valley sweeps Elk-Point Jefferson

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Rachel Rosenquist and Sophie Tuttle each had nine kills Thursday to help lead the Dakota Valley High School volleyball team to a three-set sweep over Elk-Point Jefferson.
The Panthers (3-0) beat EP-J (1-2) by set scores of 25-12, 25-15 and 25-18.
Rosenquist also had two blocks.
Logan Miller had 37 assists for the Panthers, while Taylor Wilshire had a team-high 17 digs. Sam Archer also had 11 digs.
Miller and Wilshire also had two aces.
Josie Curry led EP-J with six kills, a block, two digs and two aces.
Danica Torez had four kills, 12 digfs and a block.
HEELAN 3, EAST 2: The Crusaders won with set scores of 25-23, 22-25, 17-25, 27-25 and 15-13.
Avery Nelson led the Crusaders with 13 kills, while Joslyn Verzal had seven kills and Kenley Meis had six.
Ellie Gengler had a team-high 20 assists and Jordyn Knapp had 10. Gengler also had three aces for the Crusaders.
Crusaders senior Anesa Davenport led with 26 digs, and Verzal had 16.
HINTON 3, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 0: Ashlyn Kovarna had eight kills and nine assists to lead the Blackkawks to a 25-10, 25-18, 25-19 win in a match played in Hinton Thursday.
Bella Badar also had a dozen digs and Anna Coffee 11 kills for Hinton.
CB LINCOLN 3, LE MARS 1: The Lynx dropped the first set but rallied to win the next three and pick up their first match win of the season 20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23 in a Missouri River Conference volleyball match played in Council Bluffs Thursday.
Pypr Stoeffler and Karlee Schiff had 14 and 13 kills, respectively for Le Mars. Stoeffler also had 24 digs to lead the Bulldogs while Payton Wright had 28 assists. Alivia Van Otterloo also had 21 digs and four ace serves for Le Mars (4-1).
