SIOUX CITY — Lineya Wells and Riley Donahue combined for 23 kills to lead the No. 15 Class 5A Black Raiders past the Bulldogs in a Missouri River Conference volleyball match played at East High Tuesday.
The Black Raiders won with set scores of 25-19, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17.
Wells had a dozen kills and Donahue 11 kills and 11 digs. Megan Callahan led East (9-3) with 13 digs while Lucy Mehlhaff and Chloe Kramer had 20 and 18 assists, respectively. Taylor Drent also chipped in eight kills for East, which travels to compete in the Cherokee Tournament Saturday.
Le Mars drops to 2-6 overall and 0-2 in the MRAC.
CHEROKEE 3, NORTH 1: The Stars played the Braves close, as North won the first set 25-20, but Cherokee took the final three.
The Braves won those sets 25-23, 25-23 and 26-24.
Ysabella Arredondo led the Stars (7-4) with seven kills and Madi Craighead had five.
Olivia O' Brien had four kills, 21 assists, 19 digs and three ace serves.
Avery Beller had 17 digs while Isabelle Hesse had 16.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 3, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 0: The Westerners won the match with set scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-16.
Natalie Nielsen led the Westerners (5-3) with nine kills, and McKenna Van Eldik followed with six kills.
Nielsen also had five solo blocks and three assisted blocks.
Van Elvik had three aces while Kailee Tucker earned two.
McKenna Henrich had 10 digs, and Autumn Bundy had six.
The Westerners have won all five of their matches by way of sweep.
CENTRAL LYON 3, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: The No. 13 Lions (Class 2A) cruised past the Mustangs in a Siouxland Conference match played in George Thursday.
Sutton Schlumbohm had a match-high 16 kills to pace Central Lyon (6-2) while Kiley Metzger had 34 assists and Hayden Heimensen 14 digs.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 3, CANTON 0: Kenna Curry led the Huskies (4-1) with nine kills, as they swept Canton 27-25, 25-13 and 25-21.
Gracie Holmes had three aces.