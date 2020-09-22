PREP VOLLEYBALL: East sweeps Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday

Reagan Jansen led the Warriors with 13 kills while Tara Horstman had nine.

Miah Bleeker had 31 assists. Willow Bleeker led with 25 digs, ahead of Tatum Schmalbeck's 23 and Miah Bleeker's 20 digs.

ALTA-AURELIA 3, EMMETSBURG 2: The Warriors had to win the final two sets to force the match win, and that's what they did.

Alta-Aurelia (5-1) won the match by set scores of 23-25, 25-15, 20-25, 26-24 and 15-10.

Maggie Bloom and Shea Lockin both had 15 kills for A-A. Jenna Nielsen had 12 kills.

Chloe Elston had 41 of the team's 46 assists.

Jessica Larson had 27 digs.

NEWELL-FONDA 3, SPENCER 1: After dropping the first set 26-24, the Mustangs won the next three sets by scores of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-11.

Ella Larsen had 25 kills for Class 1A No. 10 Newell-Fonda, which moves to a 10-2 record.