PREP VOLLEYBALL: East sweeps Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday

EAST 3, THOMAS JEFFERSON 0: The Black Raiders swept the Yellowjackets on Tuesday night by set scores of 25-12, 25-15 and 25-8.
Lineya Wells led East with 13 kills while Riley Donahue had nine.
Chloe Kramer had 18 assists, three ace serves and seven digs.
Emma Valhoulis had eight digs.
GLENWOOD 3, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0: The No. 3 Rams swept the Monarchs 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball Tuesday.
Hannah Neemann had 11 kills and Paige Andersen nine kills for the Monarchs (9-8). Kennedy Martin had 24 assists.
BOYDEN-HULL 3, SIOUX CENTER 2: The Comets won all three odd-numbered sets against the 12th-ranked Class 3A Warriors.
Boyden-Hull won the match by set scores 25-12, 23-25, 25-9, 22-25 and 15-13.
Comets junior Marissa Pottebaum led with 19 kills, but she wasn't the only hitter who had double-digit kills. Macy Verhoef had 15 and Leah Rozeboom had 13.
Pottebaum also led the Comets with seven assists.
Jewel Bergstrom had a team-high 48 assists and 23 digs. Emma Zoet had 22 digs.
Reagan Jansen led the Warriors with 13 kills while Tara Horstman had nine.
Miah Bleeker had 31 assists. Willow Bleeker led with 25 digs, ahead of Tatum Schmalbeck's 23 and Miah Bleeker's 20 digs.
ALTA-AURELIA 3, EMMETSBURG 2: The Warriors had to win the final two sets to force the match win, and that's what they did.
Alta-Aurelia (5-1) won the match by set scores of 23-25, 25-15, 20-25, 26-24 and 15-10.
Maggie Bloom and Shea Lockin both had 15 kills for A-A. Jenna Nielsen had 12 kills.
Chloe Elston had 41 of the team's 46 assists.
Jessica Larson had 27 digs.
NEWELL-FONDA 3, SPENCER 1: After dropping the first set 26-24, the Mustangs won the next three sets by scores of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-11.
Ella Larsen had 25 kills for Class 1A No. 10 Newell-Fonda, which moves to a 10-2 record.
Anna Bellcock had a team-high 23 assists, and Macy Sievers had 23 digs.
MMCRU 3, HINTON 0: The Royals got their 10th win of the season with a 25-21, 25-15, 25-14 sweep over the Blackhawks.
Jaylen Bork had a team-high 14 kills and Ellie Hilbrands had 11. Hilbrands also led MMCRU with 11 digs.
Taylor Harpenau had 22 assists.
LAWTON-BRONSON 3, WEST MONONA 0: The Eagles swept the Spartans 25-16, 25-13 and 25-17.
Kaitlyn Henning led L-B with 14 kills. Kendra Horsley had 21 assists.
Jori Feauto led with 13 digs.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 3, RIVER VALLEY 0: The first set went to 27-25 in favor of the Panthers, and used that momentum to sweep the Wolverines 25-23 and 25-20.
Anna Bubke and Rachel Bohle both had a team-high 10 kills. McKenzie Goodwin had eight kills.
Hayden Dunne had 13 assists.
RIDGE VIEW 3, WESTWOOD 1: The Rebels won the first set 25-21, but the Raptors won the next three stanzas by scores of 25-17, 25-14 and 25-19.
Emma Vohs led RV with 14 kills and Morgan Todd collected 13.
Hannah Grieme had 45 assists. Abby Wandrey had 14 digs.
