PREP VOLLEYBALL: Heelan, SB-L among Tuesday's winners

Logan Miller had 35 assists and four ace serves for the Panthers (4-0). Sammi Archer had five aces.

Kara Niles had five kills for Beresford. Autumn Nanninga had six digs and Addy Wills had four assists.

Beresford remains winless on the season.

HINTON 3, WEST SIOUX 0: The Blackhawks moved to 4-0 on the season with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-16 sweep of the Falcons in Hinton Tuesday.

Ashlyn Kovarna had 16 assist and five ace serves while Ann Coffee had 11 kills and five digs.

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 3, WEST MONONA 0: McKenzie Goodwin had 15 kills to lead the Panthers to a Western Valley Conference volleyball win in Kingsley Tuesday.

Goodwin also had 14 digs and seven ace serves as Kingsley-Pierson improved to 3-3. Anna Buke also had eight kills and 13 digs. Hayden Dunn and Emerson Benson had 16 and 14 assist, resepctively and Abbi Bailey 17 digs for the Panthers.

UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, SOUTH O'BRIEN 0: Janie Schoonhoven had 15 kills to lead the Knights to a War Eagle Conference win in Paullina on Tuesday.

The Knights won by set scores of 25-13, 25-15 and 25-14.