PREP VOLLEYBALL: Heelan, SB-L among Tuesday's winners

BISHOP HEELAN 3, WEST 0: Kenley Meis, Avery Nelson and Grace Nelson each had seven kills to pace the Crusaders to a 25-7, 25-9, 25-23 Missouri River Conference volleyball win at West High Tuesday.
Ellie Gengler directed the Heelan offense with 21 assists while Anesa Davenport and Alyssa Rehal led the defense with eight and seven digs, respectively. Grace Nelson and Joclyn Verzal and three service aces apiece.
Holly Duax and Maya Augustine had six kills to lead West (2-4) while Abby Hammer had 14 assists and Kylah Cortez four digs.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 3, NORTH 1: The Warriors won on their home court Tuesday night over the Stars by set scores of 25-10, 20-25, 25-17 and 25-21.
For the Stars, Maddie Craighead had a team-high 10 kills. Courtney Johnson and Ysabella Arredondo each had seven kills.
Olivia O'Brien had 27 assists and Avery Beller had 14 digs.
DAKOTA VALLEY 3, BERESFORD 0: Dakota Valley's Rachel Rosenquist led the Panthers with 12 kills in the win over the Watchdogs.
The Panthers won in set scores of 25-12, 25-15 and 25-8.
Rosenquist also had 16 digs.
Sophie Atchison had 11 kills.
Logan Miller had 35 assists and four ace serves for the Panthers (4-0). Sammi Archer had five aces.
Kara Niles had five kills for Beresford. Autumn Nanninga had six digs and Addy Wills had four assists.
Beresford remains winless on the season.
HINTON 3, WEST SIOUX 0: The Blackhawks moved to 4-0 on the season with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-16 sweep of the Falcons in Hinton Tuesday.
Ashlyn Kovarna had 16 assist and five ace serves while Ann Coffee had 11 kills and five digs.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 3, WEST MONONA 0: McKenzie Goodwin had 15 kills to lead the Panthers to a Western Valley Conference volleyball win in Kingsley Tuesday.
Goodwin also had 14 digs and seven ace serves as Kingsley-Pierson improved to 3-3. Anna Buke also had eight kills and 13 digs. Hayden Dunn and Emerson Benson had 16 and 14 assist, resepctively and Abbi Bailey 17 digs for the Panthers.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, SOUTH O'BRIEN 0: Janie Schoonhoven had 15 kills to lead the Knights to a War Eagle Conference win in Paullina on Tuesday.
The Knights won by set scores of 25-13, 25-15 and 25-14.
Gracie Schoonhoven had nine kills and a team-high 15 digs.
Jenna Bouma had three total blocks on the night.
Emma Byker had 23 assists.
VERMILLION 3, BON HOMME 0: Sydney Stockwell had eight kills to get the Tanagers a road win in Tyndall, South Dakota, on Tuesday.
Kara Klemme had a team-high 18 digs. Eva Knutson had three blocks.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!