HULL, Iowa — Class 2A top-ranked Western Christian won its own volleyball tournament on Saturday, defeating No.1 Class 4A Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-15, 21-15 in the championship match.
The Wolfpack dropped their first set of the day in the three-set win over Central Lyon and then were unbeaten the rest of the day. Among the Western wins in pool play was a 21-18, 21-14 win over South Dakota Class A No. 1 Dakota Valley, which defeated MOC-Floyd Valley 21-16, 20-22, 15-12 for third place.
Senior Macay Van’t Hul was the leader on the day for the Wolfpack with 34 kills and a dozen blocks while Tori Wynja had 27 kills, 48 digs and seven ace serves. Setter Olivia Granstra had 103 assists and 45 digs while McKenna Kooima added 53 digs and eight ace serves.
The Warriors (30-2) lost for the second time in matches this season, having previously defeated the Wolfpack in five sets on the same court Oct. 3. Kenzie Foley had 46 kills on the day and moved into the SB-L all-time leadership in kills with 1,109.
You have free articles remaining.
Dakota Valley (24-2) was led by Rachel Rosenquist who had 43 kills and 37 digs for the day while Ally Beresford had 102 assists, 23 kills and seven aces serves along with four blocks. Taylor Wilshire had 58 digs and Sophia Atchison 33 digs and eight ace serves for the Panthers, who are back in action hosting Lennox Tuesday.
East was fifth knocking off 21-15, 21-15 in the placing match. Lineya Wlls had 46 kills and Riley Donahue 37 to lead the Black Raiders, who were 4-2 on the day. Chloe Kramer had 79 assists and 12 ace serves while Josie Black and Bailey Holbrook each had 23 digs.
WYNOT VOLLEYBALL: The Blue Devils went 1-2 in play at the Wisner-Pilger Tournament Saturday in Wisner, Neb.
Neligh-Oakdale edged Wynot 25-22, 31-29 and DC West was a 25-23, 25-18 winner over the Blue Devils. Wynot came back later to log a 25-23, 25-21 triumph over Clarkson-Leigh. Katelyn Heine had 15 kills for the day to lead Wynot.