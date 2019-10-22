KINGSLEY-PIERSON 3, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 2: McKenzie Goodwin had 16 kills and five blocks as she helped the Panthers hold off the Hawks 25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 19-25, 15-10 in a Class 1A regional volleyball opener played in Kingsley Tuesday.
Kingsley-Pierson (15-20) will move on to face Gehlen Catholic in a semifinal round match in Le Mars Monday. Rachel Bohle also had three ace serves, Emmy Benson 18 assists and Abbi Bailey 25 digs for the Panthers.
WYNOT 3, PONCA 0: Wynot claimed the title of the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament with a 25-17, 28-26, 25-23 win over Ponca in a match played in Laurel, Neb., Tuesday.
Whitney Hochstein had 10 kills and two ace serves to pace Wynot (21-3) while Katelyn Heinie added 30 digs and Emersyn Sudbeck had 18 set assists. Ponca dropped to 23-5.